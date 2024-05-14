Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, a two-time NFL MVP, already holds multiple records at 28 years old and is among the top quarterbacks to ever play the game. Players like No. 15 do not come around often, but some, including his tight end, are saying a rookie QB has a similar qualities to the future Hall of Famer.

Travis Kelce is joining the train of people who say No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is a lot like Mahomes. Many said this about the Chicago Bears first-year quarterback, but coming from someone who has played alongside Mahomes for years holds more weight.

Kelce said Mahomes' college highlights at Texas Tech and Williams' college highlights at USC have a lot in common.

"It was a lot of feel, a lot of just trust throwing that thing downfield and letting his guys go make plays," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast. "He has that game-changer mentality where at any moment he can kill you with his arm, and he can do some things with his legs and run the ball – a lot of QBs can't, that throw it that well."

The tight end then gave a prediction on how the Bears, who went 7-10 and missed the playoffs last year, will fare with Williams leading the offense.

"I thought he was an absolute stud," said Kelce. "I think Caleb goes in there and makes them a better football team, I really do."

Williams proved himself enough in the short time following the draft that he has already been named QB1 in Chicago, which came as no surprise.

Let's take a look at how Williams and Mahomes stack up in their college career by the numbers:

STATS MAHOMES WILLIAMS ADVANTAGE Completion percentage 63.5 66.9 Williams Passing yards 11,252 10,082 Mahomes Passing touchdowns 93 93 Tied Interceptions 29 14 Williams Rushing yards 845 966 Williams Rushing touchdowns 22 27 Williams

Williams has already accomplished something in his career that Mahomes never will, going first overall in an NFL Draft.

Mahomes was drafted No. 10 overall in 2017 and in his first year in the NFL, he had one start, going 1-0 with a 62.9 completion percentage, 284 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. In his second year, he was selected to the Pro Bowl after helping lead his team to a 12-4 record, putting up 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, a league high, in the meantime.

If Williams does not see immediate success in the NFL, it does not mean he can't have a great career. Often teams and their fans want immediate results, but even Mahomes needed a year before getting an opportunity to win.