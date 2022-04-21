When a new manager is coming, it is only natural for players to wonder how the move can impact them. At Manchester United, with Ajax mastermind Erik ten Hag being announced as the new boss of the Red Devils, some players are going to be thrilled at the addition, while others will wonder what it could mean for them moving forward.

In ten Hag, United have a new manager who wants an attractive, attacking style of play, somebody who wants to press consistently on the defensive end, and a guy who has a reputation for helping develop young talent.

United are a club with an identity crisis, one that has whiffed on transfer after transfer, and one filled with players who regress instead of progress. The expectation for ten Hag is a large overhaul of the squad. That can take time though, so don't be shocked to see some shrewd, inexpensive transfers at the start to build a foundation to work with.

But when it comes to the current squad, who does this move help and hurt?

Who does this help?

Bruno Fernandes: The heart of the midfield and the creator in attack, this is a move the Portuguese midfielder will absolutely adore. He has the ability and vision to need just one touch to play a smart ball forward, and his ability to play the ball wide will be utilized all of the time. The Dutch manager played a band of three attackers behind a striker at Ajax and wants an engine in the middle that he can play through to quickly get the ball to the wingers. Fernandes can do that, while also being a threat on goal. Expect him to take a big step forward next season and return to being the force he was at the beginning of his time in Manchester.

Jadon Sancho: There are concerns here because Sancho's first season with United has not been as good as expected. He averaged 16.3 goals per season over his last three campaigns at Borussia Dortmund, but so far this season he has just five goals in 35 games. The good news is that he's only 22 years of age and he will get this chances. With Ronaldo expected to occupy that striker role, you've got Bruno behind him and Sancho likely on the right. A lot of the attack is generated from the wings in this system, and there is no denying the talent that Sancho has. If ten Hag can instill some more confidence in him and instruct him and restore him to the player who got the ball in attacking positions and dominated with it, he would benefit greatly.

Donny van de Beek: Just what he needed. The Dutchman is at Everton on loan but will return to United in the summer, and don't be shocked if he finds his form next season. Van de Beek has struggled at United but flourished under ten Hag at Ajax, so nobody will know how to get the most out of him like his former manager. His versatility in the middle, playing either an advanced or deeper position, gives the manager a lot of options. Don't discount the possibility of him logging minutes as an attacking midfielder with Bruno potentially sliding out to the left at times.

Anthony Elanga: That left wing is open to anybody who wants to claim it, so this is a move Elanga has to be thrilled about. Not only does ten Hag love to play young players in an attempt to boost their development, but his prefrred style of play naturally boosts confidence. You will see Ronaldo check to the ball a lot more as the team looks to take quick touches to open up space, and there are many reasons why we should think Elanga will be able to earn more minutes than his main competition for the role, Marcus Rashford to take advantage of the space that provides. Elanga can cut centrally often, and we should expect the Swede to greatly improve on his one Premier League assist this season.

Who does this hurt?

Harry Maguire: Look, sometimes he is solid, but more often than not, he can be an absolute liability. His performance in United's 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday was absolutely shocking. As top level attacks have all season, Liverpool feasted on his inability to defend in space. Given that ten Hag wants to play on the front foot, I don't think he is going to give Maguire much of a leash. His center-back partner Raphael Varane is a starter, no doubt, but while Maguire is an able passer, his lack of technical ability and questionable positioning puts him on the list of players who this move might not benefit. I would expect Victor Lindelof to potentially start ahead of him, and don't rule a move out for Ajax center-back Lisandro Martinez. Maguire has a lot of work to do to prove to ten Hag he can performance at the high standard expected of defenders in this system.

Marcus Rashford: Rashford has not lived up to his potential on the pitch this season and has seemed at time to lack confidence. While this move could help him, I think it will do quite the opposite. Elanga, right now, is Rashford's top competitor on the left wing, and they will go toe to toe unless a new left winger is brought in. But for Rashford, his future could be away from the city of Manchester. The Mirror has hinted at 12 players who could leave in the summer, and Rashford is one of them. What seems clear is that somebody has the opportunity to make the left wing their own, and if it's not Rashford, he might need to move elsewhere for his career to continue developing.

Paul Pogba: His contract is expiring this summer, and he's expected to leave, but this slams the door shut on any possibility of him staying. His lack of consistency, his emphasis on flair and just inability to stay healthy would not fly with the manager at all. He's done nothing at United, in either stint, to replicate what we saw at Juventus or what we've seen for France. He's as good as gone, and if he had years left on his contract, he would likely continue to ride the bench.