The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown on a three-year contract extension, the team announced. The extension is worth $96 million, as Brown will make $32 million per season -- making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, per NFL Media.

Brown will reportedly make $84 million guaranteed in the extension, which takes him under contract until 2029. This comes 10 days after the Eagles signed DeVonta Smith to a three-year extension taking him to 2028. Brown's contract didn't include any guaranteed money after this season, so the extension was warranted.

In essence, the Eagles will have Smith and Brown for at least five more seasons. The Eagles also have Jalen Hurts under contract until 2029, keeping the trio together for at least five more seasons.

Smith and Brown each had 1,000-yard seasons in their two years together with the Eagles, as Brown has the top-two seasons in receiving yards by a player in Eagles history. Smith has the most receptions by any Eagles player through the first three seasons with the franchise.

The deal comes one day after the Detroit Lions signed Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year extension worth more than $120 million, per reports.