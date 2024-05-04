So far, the Steelers' quest to land a proven veteran wideout has been like the ending of "Sopranos": a lot of buildup that ended in a black abyss. We may never know what happened to Tony Soprano, but time will ultimately determine how Pittsburgh's receiver situation will unfold.

So, here's what we know so far, or at least according to reports.

So far, the Steelers haven't been able to make any of said deals come to fruition, but rest assured, Pittsburgh will remedy the situation between now and when it kicks the regular season off in September.

The market has cooled, but the Steelers still have some options, both in free agency and via trade. Below is my ranking of Pittsburgh's options regarding veteran wideouts.

1. DK Metcalf (Seahawks)

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • #14 TAR 119 REC 66 REC YDs 1114 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Metcalf tops the list based on the fact that the Steelers have reportedly inquired about him. This is a long shot, though, given he's a Pro Bowl-caliber player and the Steelers would probably have to give up a lot to acquire him.

Metcalf would give the Steelers a top-tier receiver alongside George Pickens. He's a physical marvel (checking in a 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds) and is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

Seattle has to be willing to trade Metcalf in order for this to happen. It has receiver depth, so this can't be entirely ruled out, but the Steelers would also have to be willing to pay a steep price to acquire him. There's also the question of long-term salary and whether or not the Steelers view Pickens as their long-term No. 1 wideout.

2. Tyler Lockett (Seahawks)

Tyler Lockett SEA • WR • #16 TAR 122 REC 79 REC YDs 894 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Another Seattle wideout, but a much more realistic option. Lockett has been one of the most underrated players over the past decade. His numbers dipped a little last year, but he is still a quality player who flourished during his time with Russell Wilson. Lockett is also on the back-nine of his career, so unlike Metcalf, his arrival would not do anything to question Pickens' status in Pittsburgh's wideout pecking order.

One of the things I really like about this option is that Pittsburgh's rookie wideout, Roman Wilson, has often been compared to Lockett as far as their play styles. In that vein, Lockett's presence would surely help Wilson as he looks to get his NFL career off the ground.

3. Courtland Sutton (Broncos)

Courtland Sutton DEN • WR • #14 TAR 90 REC 59 REC YDs 772 REC TD 10 FL 3 View Profile

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, it doesn't appear the Broncos are willing to part of Sutton. But if they are, he would be an ideal fit for the Steelers. Still on the right side of 30 years old, Sutton caught a career-high 10 touchdown passes in 2023 with Wilson throwing him the ball. He's exceptional when it comes to finding openings in the middle of defenses, especially against zone schemes.

4. Deebo Samuel (49ers)

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • #19 TAR 89 REC 60 REC YDs 892 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

49ers general manager John Lynch recently said that the team is no longer entertaining trades for either Samuel or Aiyuk. But we all know that what teams say and what they do don't always line up. It would be costly (possibly in the form of a future second-round pick), but the Steelers could continue to pursue Samuel, a versatile player who would open up a world of possibilities for new Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Yes, Samuel is a gifted player, but he's already proven in San Francisco that he can flourish alongside another premier receiver.

5. Mecole Hardman (Chiefs)

Mecole Hardman KC • WR • #12 TAR 24 REC 15 REC YDs 124 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Hardman flourished in Kansas City as a complementary wideout. He won three rings with the Chiefs and caught the game-winning score in Kansas City's most recent Super Bowl win over the 49ers. Along with his abilities as a wideout, Hardman is a former Pro Bowl returner who as a rookie recorded the league's longest kickoff return (104 yards).

Like all remaining-available receivers, there are questions regarding Hardman. The biggest one surrounding Hardman is whether or not he leaked game plans to opposing teams during his short time with the New York Jets.