Deebo Samuel wasn't the only veteran receiver the Steelers looked into acquiring during the 2024 NFL Draft. Along with Samuel, the Steelers also inquired about Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton before and during the draft, according to USA Today. The Rams also reportedly inquired about Sutton during that same time span.

This report justifies one that was released just prior to the start of the draft regarding teams inquiring about Sutton, who was absent for the start of the Broncos' voluntary workouts as he is in pursuit of a new contract. The Broncos, however, did not have plans to deal him at that time, per that report.

Sutton currently has two years left on a four-year $60.8 million extension that he signed in November of 2021. But there is only $2 million remaining from that deal in guaranteed money, however, and given the skyrocketing salaries for receivers, Sutton is probably hoping to receive a new deal that is more in line with his likely market value.

The 28-year-old wideout has done a lot with a little during his time in Denver. Despite the Broncos' lack of consistency at the quarterback position, Sutton has been a productive player since breaking into the NFL in 2018. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and caught 10 touchdowns last season despite ranking just 56th in the league in targets.

Courtland Sutton DEN • WR • #14 TAR 90 REC 59 REC YDs 772 REC TD 10 FL 3 View Profile

Sutton has continued to produce following a torn ACL injury early in the 2020 season. This season, he's slated to enter the top-10 in career franchise marks for receptions, yards, and touchdown receptions. Unlike many players who are currently ahead of him, Sutton has spent the majority of his career without a Hall of Fame quarterback throwing him the ball.

The Steelers and Rams being interested in Sutton makes sense. Pittsburgh hasn't been shy about its desire to pair George Pickens with a proven, veteran wideout. Last season, Sutton recorded a career-high in touchdown catches with new Steelers starting quarterback Russell Wilson throwing him the ball.

In Los Angeles, Sutton would round out what would be a formidable receiving trio that would include himself, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.