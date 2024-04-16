While Russell Wilson is gone, things continue to be rocky in Denver. Veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton was absent for the start of the Broncos' voluntary workouts as he is in pursuit of a new contract, according to NFL Media.

Sutton currently has two years left on a four-year $60.8 million extension that he signed in November of 2021. There is only $2 million remaining from that deal in guaranteed money, however, and given the skyrocketing salaries for receivers, Sutton is probably hoping to receive a new deal that is more in line with his likely market value.

The 28-year-old wideout has done a lot with a little during his time in Denver. Despite the Broncos' lack of consistency at the quarterback position, Sutton has been a productive player since breaking into the NFL in 2018. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and caught 10 touchdowns last season despite ranking just 56th in the league in targets.

Sutton has continued to produce following a torn ACL injury early in the 2020 season. This season, he's slated to enter the top-10 in career franchise marks for receptions, yards, and touchdown receptions. Unlike many players who are currently ahead of him, Sutton has spent the majority of his career without a Hall of Fame quarterback throwing him the ball.

Sutton has been the subject of trade speculation over the last several years, along with former teammate Jerry Jeudy. While Jeudy was ultimately traded to Cleveland this offseason, Sutton has remained in Denver, where he continues to toil inside an offense that is still without a franchise quarterback.