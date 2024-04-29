Back in 2021, the Houston Texans made a blockbuster trade, sending former starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson -- who had been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct -- to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a whole lot of draft capital. In addition to handing Watson (who was later suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy) an absolutely massive, fully guaranteed contract, the Browns sent to Houston the following:

A 2022 first-round pick (13th)

A 2022 fourth-round pick (104)

A 2023 first-round pick (12)

A 2023 third-round pick (73)

A 2024 first-round pick (23)

A 2024 fourth-round pick (123)

After tracking all of those picks down the line and accounting for what the Texans landed in subsequent trades, we were able to figure out the final return for Houston, now that all of Cleveland's requirements for the trade have been met. Here's how it all shakes out:

In case you're counting, that's (either directly or indirectly) Kenyon Green, John Metchie III, Christian Harris, Thomas Booker, Dameon Pierce, Will Anderson Jr., Calen Bullock, Tank Dell, Kamari Lassiter, Jamal Hill, Cade Stover, and a 2025 second-round pick courtesy of the Vikings to Houston, which sent Deshaun Watson and a draft pick that was used to acquire Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland, as well as picks No. 68, 80, 108, and 207 in the 2022 draft; 33 and 161 in the 2023 draft; and 27 and 232 in the 2024 draft to various teams around the league.

All in all, it looks like a tremendous win for the Texans, who landed multiple star players, several other starters or contributors, and still have a second-round pick coming their way next year.