Back in 2021, the Houston Texans made a blockbuster trade, sending former starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson -- who had been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct -- to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a whole lot of draft capital. In addition to handing Watson (who was later suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy) an absolutely massive, fully guaranteed contract, the Browns sent to Houston the following:
- A 2022 first-round pick (13th)
- A 2022 fourth-round pick (104)
- A 2023 first-round pick (12)
- A 2023 third-round pick (73)
- A 2024 first-round pick (23)
- A 2024 fourth-round pick (123)
After tracking all of those picks down the line and accounting for what the Texans landed in subsequent trades, we were able to figure out the final return for Houston, now that all of Cleveland's requirements for the trade have been met. Here's how it all shakes out:
- The 2022 first (13) was traded to the Eagles for 15 (OL Kenyon Green), 124, 162, and 166
- 124 was subsequently traded to the Browns with 68 and 108 for 44 (WR John Metchie III)
- 162 was subsequently traded to the Broncos with 80 for 75 (DL Christian Harris)
- 166 was subsequently traded to the Bears with 207 for 150 (DL Thomas Booker)
- The 2022 fourth (104) was used on RB Dameon Pierce
- The 2023 first (12) was traded to the Cardinals with 33 and a 2024 1st (27) for 3 (DE Will Anderson Jr.) and 105
- 105 was subsequently traded to the Eagles for a 2024 3rd, which was used on DB Calen Bullock
- The 2023 third (73) was traded to the Rams with 161 for 69 (WR Tank Dell)
- The 2024 1st (23) was traded to the Vikings with 232 for 42 (DB Kamari Lassiter), 188 (LB Jamal Hill) and MIN's 2025 2nd
- The 2024 fourth (123) was traded to the Eagles and then back to the Texans and used on TE Cade Stover
In case you're counting, that's (either directly or indirectly) Kenyon Green, John Metchie III, Christian Harris, Thomas Booker, Dameon Pierce, Will Anderson Jr., Calen Bullock, Tank Dell, Kamari Lassiter, Jamal Hill, Cade Stover, and a 2025 second-round pick courtesy of the Vikings to Houston, which sent Deshaun Watson and a draft pick that was used to acquire Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland, as well as picks No. 68, 80, 108, and 207 in the 2022 draft; 33 and 161 in the 2023 draft; and 27 and 232 in the 2024 draft to various teams around the league.
All in all, it looks like a tremendous win for the Texans, who landed multiple star players, several other starters or contributors, and still have a second-round pick coming their way next year.