The Kansas City Chiefs and four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce have agreed to a two-year extension, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. The Chiefs has since announced the news.

The deal adds on two years and $34.25 million to the 34-year-old's previous contract, which was set to expire after the 2025 NFL season, according to NFL Media. Kelce now has guaranteed money in 2024 and an average annual value of $17.125 million, per Spotrac, which makes him the league's highest-paid tight end.

Kelce's new contract goes through the 2027 season, when he'll be 38. There is a chance this could be the final contract the veteran signs in his career.

Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reacted to the news, saying, "I told yall I'll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!"

Kelce earned his big pay day with 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 15 regular-season games in 2023, along with 355 yards on 32 receptions with three touchdowns in helping the Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champions.

He is already known as one of the best, if not the best, tight ends to ever play the position. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time First Team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler.

Kelce fielded questions this season on if it would be his last, or if retirement was on his mind. He officially shut down those rumors as he held his third Lombardi Trophy, telling the crowd and the fans at home, "I'll see y'all next year."

Another year of Kelce and Mahomes means another year where the Chiefs are among the favorites to win it all. This offseason, Chiefs have made moves to keep some key pieces locked in, signing head coach Andy Reid to multi-year contract extension that keeps him under contract until the 2029 season. General manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan also signed extensions.

After winning two championships in two years, Kelce and the rest of K.C. are looking to three-peat.

His brother Jason Kelce, who is two years his senior, announced his retirement this offseason, after spending his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles as their star center.