Last week, the New York Giants announced throwback uniforms for their 100th season. The Giants revealed a "Century Red" throwback that will be worn this season, and they are polarizing to say the least.

The new threads are highlighted by a red jersey that is divided by a thick blue stripe, which includes the white jersey number. It comes with tan pants, and a winged helmet that is red and blue. The jersey dates back to 1933, while the pants date back to 1925.

Recently, Giants' No. 6 overall pick wide receiver Malik Nabers was asked for his thoughts on the Giants' throwback unis. He doesn't appear to be a fan.

"It's gonna be hard to swag it out," Nabers said. "That's all I got to say about it."

How can Nabers make these uniforms look good?

"I don't know. I'm going to see when I put it on," Nabers said.

Nabers was one of the best wide receivers in college football this past season, and was the second wideout drafted this year behind Marvin Harrison Jr. In 2023, Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. In three seasons at LSU, he recorded the most receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003) in program history.

Nabers is expected to make an immediate impact in New York, whether he likes the uniforms or not.