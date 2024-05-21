The Cincinnati Bengals kick off OTA workouts one week from Tuesday, and one player who's not expected to be in attendance is wide receiver Tee Higgins. The veteran has not signed his franchise tender, according to ESPN, and is not expected to do so by next week. That makes him ineligible to report for organized team activities.

With Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. agreeing to a four-year extension worth $84.1 million earlier this month, Higgins is now the lone NFL player who was slapped with the franchise tag this offseason who has not reached a long-term agreement.

In 2023, Higgins statistically had his worst NFL season due to rib and hamstring injuries, as he caught a career-low 42 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games played. The former No. 33 overall pick out of Clemson in 2020 recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2021 and 2022, and his 3,684 career receiving yards rank sixth most through four NFL seasons in Bengals franchise history.

Higgins has reportedly requested a trade, but also said he anticipates playing for the Bengals in 2024. Head coach Zac Taylor said that keeping Higgins is Cincy's best chance at winning a Super Bowl, but it remains to be seen if the two sides can reach a long-term deal -- especially with the kind of contract quarterback Joe Burrow signed last year, and the kind of contract fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase is expected to sign in the near future.