The Denver Broncos recently kicked off their voluntary workouts, but did so with a noticeable absence on the offensive side of the ball: Courtland Sutton. The veteran wideout is skipping out due to his contract status, per NFL Media, as he has two years remaining on his deal, but just $2 million remaining in guaranteed money. All that has led to speculation that Sutton could be traded this offseason, especially if Denver wants to try and move up the board for a quarterback at the NFL Draft.

However, despite the Broncos receiving multiple trade inquiries regarding Sutton, the team does not plan to trade him, according to ESPN.

Sutton has been remarkably productive when on the field, which is even more impressive when factoring in that he has gone through nine different quarterbacks since 2018. In 16 games played last year, he totaled 59 catches for 772 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the Broncos after the franchise drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of SMU. Over his tenure, he's totaled at least 700 receiving yards per season (outside of 2020 when he suffered a torn ACL) and was named a Pro Bowler in 2019 after a career year where he notched 1,112 yards and 72 catches.

Given that the Broncos already traded Jerry Jeudy this offseason, it's possible that they do want to try and keep Sutton around as they transition the offense either to current quarterback Jarrett Stidham or whoever they bring in via the NFL Draft. That said, it also wouldn't be the first time that teams reportedly say they "don't plan" to trade a player simply as an attempt to drive up his price on the trade market.