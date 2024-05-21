If there is anything that new Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is known for, it's probably first and foremost his ability to build a winning program. He won at Stanford, he won with the 49ers, and he won at Michigan. But beyond that, he is probably most known for being really, really intense.

However, one of Harbaugh's new players -- linebacker Denzel Perryman -- sees things a little bit differently. Early in his tenure, Perryman says the coach reminds him of a legendary funny man.

"My first impressions of Harbaugh, I hope I don't get in trouble for this, but he reminds me of Will Ferrell," Perryman said, via Pro Football Talk. "I don't know if it's the way that he talks, his analogies and everything, but they really remind me of Will Ferrell. It's just funny to me. It's funny, but I know he means well, like everything comes from the heart. I feel like you have to have a sense of humor to understand his lines and gimmicks. But I love it. I love him as a coach and I love the direction he's got us going in."

That's certainly quite an odd comparison, so Perryman was asked if he could specify further. Turns out, he doesn't have that much more detail.

"Just Will Ferrell in general," Perryman said. "'Step Brothers' is a good one. I don't know, man. He's just giving Will Ferrell vibes. I don't know if it's his tone of voice or the way he talks in general, but the first thing that comes to my head is Will Ferrell. I mean, I do take him seriously. Everything he says, I take seriously, though. But when he does joke around, I start cracking up in my seat."

So, there you have it. Jim Harbaugh is just like Will Ferrell. You might not have ever thought about things that way before, and Harbaugh probably hasn't, either. But Denzel Perryman has, and now you probably won't be able to stop looking for whatever it is that he sees.