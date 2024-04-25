The San Francisco 49ers have looked into a contract extension for Brandon Aiyuk, yet all offers are on the table with the NFL Draft and the opportunity to acquire more picks at stake. Per The Athletic, the 49ers have had conversations with teams about dealing Aiyuk -- including a team in the top 10 -- ahead of Thursday's NFL Draft.

Included in those conversations is Deebo Samuel, who is also on the block as San Francisco is working on an extension with Aiyuk. While the 49ers would like to keep both, it's possible one of the two could be in another uniform by next season.

Is San Francisco looking to move up in the draft or acquire another first-round pick? That much is to be determined, but the 49ers have the No. 31 overall pick as collateral to move up.

Aiyuk's days with the 49ers could be numbered based on a few factors. The 2020 first-round pick will be playing under the fifth-year option at $14.1242 million, and he's seeking a new contract. Aiyuk's agent refuted a report of his client requesting a trade, but Aiyuk may not play on the fifth-year option as he seeks the higher payday.

If the 49ers do trade Samuel, the team that acquires him would have two years and $52.8 million left on a three-year extension he signed that started prior to the 2023 season. Samuel, 28, had 60 catches for 892 yards and a touchdown last season.

San Francisco could move up in the draft and get the receiver of their choosing to replace Samuel or Aiyuk. This all depends on which wideout these teams covet more.