Life is pretty sweet for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland right now. The 20-year-old scored twice on Tuesday to help the German powerhouse take a big step towards the Champions League knockout round with a 3-0 win over Club Brugge just days after being named 2020's Golden Boy.

Haaland's rise to prominence in 2019-20 was meteoric but the Norway international hasn't slowed down since. He continues to grow in stature with a prolific start to the new season, the former Red Bull Salzburg man has 16 goals and two assists from 12 appearances across all competitions with Dortmund.

The "driven" youngster, who started his career with Bryne before joining Molde, moved to Germany just 12 months after signing for Salzburg and admitted that the opportunity to join such a young and vibrant project alongside the likes of Gio Reyna and Jadon Sancho could not be missed.

"Yes, we have a lot of young guys but also good guys," Haaland exclusively told CBS Sports' Champions League winner Luis Garcia. "Top talents. Many of us come from abroad and we are in the same situation.

"We are young talents at a big club to develop and you have to deliver on the big stage and all of this. I think it is good to have a mix between the young talents and the older, more experienced guys.

"We learn from each other; we learn from the more experienced ones. I think it is a good thing."

Haaland really caught the eye with Salzburg when he became the first teenager to score in his first five consecutive Champions League appearances -- eight goals in a group stage against defending champions Liverpool, Napoli and Genk.

Europe's biggest clubs came calling but the Haaland recognized that Westfalenstadion was the place for him to take his next steps as soon as discussions began with the Bundesliga outfit.

"I had a good feeling from the first second," said Haaland to CBS Sports. "Everybody knows how good they are developing players -- particularly strikers. For me, it was a natural choice for a young attacker. It has been good so far; I am enjoying every second. I feel good."

Haaland is currently surrounded by a talented group of players with Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and now Youssoufa Moukoko making Dortmund the envy of Europe on a weekly basis with their emergence under coach Lucien Favre.

However, the Norwegian has been particularly impressed by Reyna's ability and his mentality, recognizing the difficulties that face the 18-year-old American and how Reyna has adapted to phenomenally well after being plucked from New York City FC's academy just months before Haaland's arrival.

"First of all, Gio is a good guy," he told CBS Sports' Garcia exclusively. "Also, he is very strong mentally. When you come from the USA and you move to Germany in Europe, living alone does not come easily.

"It is a lot for a young kid to be away from your parents and somewhere else in the world. It is not easy. He is a top talent, and the USA are lucky to have him. For sure, the next 10 years he will have a fantastic career both with his club and the national team."

Despite his explosive arrival on the global footballing scene, Haaland has not forgotten those who have helped him get to where he is in such a short space of time -- notably Salzburg coach and former USMNT player Jesse Marsch.

The ex-Red Bull man is happy to say that the pair remain in touch after a short but sweet spell together that saw Haaland's form catch fire to prolific effect and is yet to die down.

"Jesse and I had a great relationship," he said to CBS Sports. "We still talk on the phone sometimes. He was an amazing manager for me, and we had some great memories together.

"I am lucky to have gotten to know him as a coach, but also as a person. He was very good with me. As you saw, I was very happy on and off the pitch in Salzburg. Even though it was just six months, it was a good time. He is an amazing guy."

With the 2020 Golden Boy title now ticked off of his list, Haaland's next aims are to send Dortmund into the latter stages of the Champions League and to continue their title push against reigning European champions Bayern Munich.

Considering his incredibly prolific form since moving to Germany and his astonishing rise over such a short space of time, you would not bet against this "proud, young guy from Norway doing big things" from achieving that too.