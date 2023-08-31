ucl.jpg
Getty Images

The group stage participants for this year's UEFA club competitions are nearly set. After competing in qualifiers throughout the summer, 32 teams each will compete in the group stages of the Europa League and Europa Conference League. Each team will learn of their group stage fixtures on Sept. 1, when the draws for the competitions take place.

Play begins on Sept. 21 and runs until mid-December to determine who will advance to the knockouts and eventually lift silverware next spring. You can watch every game from all three competitions live on Paramount+ -- for a limited time, get 50% off your annual subscription (ends Sept. 20).

The Europa League final will take place on May 22 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium and the Conference League final on May 29 at Athens' Agia Sohia Stadium.

Here's a list of who has qualified and how to watch:

Europa League

Pot 1

  • West Ham United
  • Liverpool
  • AS Roma
  • Villarreal
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Atalanta
  • Rangers
  • Ajax

Pot 2

  • Real Betis
  • Rennes
  • Marseille
  • Sporting CP
  • Slavia Prague
  • Olympiacos
  • LASK
  • Qarabag

Pot 3

  • Molde
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Sheriff Tiraspol
  • Union Saint-Gilloise
  • SC Freiburg
  • Sparta Prague
  • Maccabi Haifa
  • Sturm Graz

Pot 4

  • TSC
  • Servette
  • Panathinaikos
  • Toulouse
  • AEK Athens
  • Rakow Czestochowa
  • Aris Limasol
  • BK Hacken

How to watch Europa League draw

  • Date: Friday, Sept. 1 | Time: 7 a.m. ET
  • Location: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • TV and live stream: Paramount+

Conference League

Pot 1

  • Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Dinamo Zagreb
  • Club Brugge
  • AZ
  • Gent
  • Fenerbahce
  • Lille
  • Ferencvaros

Pot 2

  • PAOK
  • Slovan Bratislava
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv
  • Viktoria Plzen
  • Aston Villa
  • Ludogorets Razgrad
  • Fiorentina
  • Bodo/Glimt

Pot 3

  • Genk
  • Zorya Luhansk
  • Astana
  • Besiktas
  • HJK
  • Spartak Trnava
  • Olimpija Ljubljana

Pot 4

  • Zrinjski Mostar
  • Ki
  • Aberdeen
  • Cukaricki
  • Lugarno
  • Breidablik
  • Nordsjaelland
  • Ballkani

How to watch Conference League draw

  • Date: Friday, Sept. 1 | Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Location: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • TV and live stream: Paramount+

Group stage dates:

  • Matchday 1: Sept. 21
  • Matchday 2: Oct. 5
  • Matchday 3: Oct. 26
  • Matchday 4: Nov. 9
  • Matchday 5: Nov. 30
  • Matchday 6: Dec. 14