The group stage participants for this year's UEFA club competitions are nearly set. After competing in qualifiers throughout the summer, 32 teams each will compete in the group stages of the Europa League and Europa Conference League. Each team will learn of their group stage fixtures on Sept. 1, when the draws for the competitions take place.

Play begins on Sept. 21 and runs until mid-December to determine who will advance to the knockouts and eventually lift silverware next spring. You can watch every game from all three competitions live on Paramount+ -- for a limited time, get 50% off your annual subscription (ends Sept. 20).

The Europa League final will take place on May 22 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium and the Conference League final on May 29 at Athens' Agia Sohia Stadium.

Here's a list of who has qualified and how to watch:

Europa League

Pot 1

West Ham United

Liverpool

AS Roma

Villarreal

Bayer Leverkusen

Atalanta

Rangers

Ajax

Pot 2

Real Betis

Rennes

Marseille

Sporting CP

Slavia Prague

Olympiacos

LASK



Qarabag

Pot 3

Molde

Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheriff Tiraspol

Union Saint-Gilloise

SC Freiburg

Sparta Prague

Maccabi Haifa

Sturm Graz

Pot 4

TSC

Servette

Panathinaikos

Toulouse

AEK Athens

Rakow Czestochowa



Aris Limasol

Limasol BK Hacken

How to watch Europa League draw

Date : Friday, Sept. 1 | Time : 7 a.m. ET

: Friday, Sept. 1 | : 7 a.m. ET Location : Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco

: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco TV and live stream: Paramount+

Conference League

Pot 1

Eintracht Frankfurt

Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge

AZ

Gent

Fenerbahce

Lille

Ferencvaros

Pot 2

PAOK

Slovan Bratislava

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Viktoria Plzen

Aston Villa

Ludogorets Razgrad

Razgrad Fiorentina

Bodo/Glimt

Pot 3

Genk

Zorya Luhansk

Luhansk Astana

Besiktas

HJK

Spartak Trnava

Olimpija Ljubljana

Pot 4

Zrinjski Mostar

Mostar Ki

Aberdeen

Cukaricki

Lugarno

Breidablik

Nordsjaelland

Ballkani

How to watch Conference League draw

Date : Friday, Sept. 1 | Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

: Friday, Sept. 1 | : 8:30 a.m. ET Location : Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco

: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco TV and live stream: Paramount+

Group stage dates: