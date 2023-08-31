The group stage participants for this year's UEFA club competitions are nearly set. After competing in qualifiers throughout the summer, 32 teams each will compete in the group stages of the Europa League and Europa Conference League. Each team will learn of their group stage fixtures on Sept. 1, when the draws for the competitions take place.
Play begins on Sept. 21 and runs until mid-December to determine who will advance to the knockouts and eventually lift silverware next spring. You can watch every game from all three competitions live on Paramount+ -- for a limited time, get 50% off your annual subscription (ends Sept. 20).
The Europa League final will take place on May 22 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium and the Conference League final on May 29 at Athens' Agia Sohia Stadium.
Here's a list of who has qualified and how to watch:
Europa League
Pot 1
- West Ham United
- Liverpool
- AS Roma
- Villarreal
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Atalanta
- Rangers
- Ajax
Pot 2
- Real Betis
- Rennes
- Marseille
- Sporting CP
- Slavia Prague
- Olympiacos
- LASK
- Qarabag
Pot 3
- Molde
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sheriff Tiraspol
- Union Saint-Gilloise
- SC Freiburg
- Sparta Prague
- Maccabi Haifa
- Sturm Graz
Pot 4
- TSC
- Servette
- Panathinaikos
- Toulouse
- AEK Athens
- Rakow Czestochowa
- Aris Limasol
- BK Hacken
How to watch Europa League draw
- Date: Friday, Sept. 1 | Time: 7 a.m. ET
- Location: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco
- TV and live stream: Paramount+
Conference League
Pot 1
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Club Brugge
- AZ
- Gent
- Fenerbahce
- Lille
- Ferencvaros
Pot 2
- PAOK
- Slovan Bratislava
- Maccabi Tel Aviv
- Viktoria Plzen
- Aston Villa
- Ludogorets Razgrad
- Fiorentina
- Bodo/Glimt
Pot 3
- Genk
- Zorya Luhansk
- Astana
- Besiktas
- HJK
- Spartak Trnava
- Olimpija Ljubljana
Pot 4
- Zrinjski Mostar
- Ki
- Aberdeen
- Cukaricki
- Lugarno
- Breidablik
- Nordsjaelland
- Ballkani
How to watch Conference League draw
- Date: Friday, Sept. 1 | Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco
- TV and live stream: Paramount+
Group stage dates:
- Matchday 1: Sept. 21
- Matchday 2: Oct. 5
- Matchday 3: Oct. 26
- Matchday 4: Nov. 9
- Matchday 5: Nov. 30
- Matchday 6: Dec. 14