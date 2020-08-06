Watch Now: Highlights: Wolverhampton vs Olympiacos ( 2:52 )

The Europa League's round of 16 is officially over after four more teams booked their spots to the quarterfinals on Thursday. After Manchester United, Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Copenhagen advanced on Wednesday, Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen, Wolves and Basel joined them on Thursday.

Here's what to know and see from the day's action:

Scoreboard

Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0 (4-1 on agg.): With Kai Havertz starting, Leverkusen advanced past Rangers quite comfortably in the end. The German side did not concede in the second leg, and Moussa Diaby's strike 51 minutes in sealed the deal.

Sevilla 2, Roma 0: A strong Sevilla side dominated Roma with Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri both scoring in the first half. Sevilla hit the crossbar more times (two) than Roma had shots on goal (one).

Wolves 1, Olympiacos 0 (2-1 on agg): Wolves' Europa League campaign is more than a year old at this point, and it continues as Raul Jimenez's eighth-minute penalty kick saw the lone goal come in this one. The Greek side wasted numerous chances -- and had a goal overturned by VAR.

Basel 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0 (4-0 on agg): The legendary Swiss club is into the last eight in a game with 39 total shots between the two. Eintracht trailed 3-0 entering the game, but the German side put just one of its 19 shots on frame.

Top plays

Patricio says no

Olympiacos were solid in attack and the creativity was there. But stops like these from Rui Patricio were the difference. Check out this unbelievable save down to the right by the Wolves keeper.

Reguilon gets Sevilla started

Sevilla really took their chances well on the day, with Reguilon chesting the ball and showing a burst of speed for the winner. Goalkeeper Pau Lopez should have done much better though.

Notable performances

Rating some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:

Rui Patricio, Wolves - 8: The Portuguese shot-stopper was key for Wolves with a number of great saves. Though Olympiacos were a bit off in attack, he came up big when he needed to and recorded five saves.

Fabian Frei, Basel - 9: A fine showing from the Swiss international, who was huge defensively in the middle of the park and also grabbed the winning goal.

Pau Lopez, Roma - 3: Simply put, he should have saved Sevilla's opening goal and could have done better on the second. The difference right there. A nightmare showing.

A look ahead

UEFA Europa League returns next week for the quarterfinal stage. Remember, these are single matches for a spot in the semifinals and not two-leg affairs.