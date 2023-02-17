Everton will take on Leeds United at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Everton are 3-2-6 at home, while Leeds United are 1-3-7 on the road. Everton might be expected to win, but given they're only 1-1-4 when favored this could be anyone's game. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on them to lose every English Premier League game so far is now worth a hefty $1,602.98. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-4-9 in that position.

The latest Everton vs. Leeds United odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Everton as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Leeds United the +190 underdog. A draw is priced at +225, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Here are the EPL odds and trends for Everton vs. Leeds United:

Everton vs. Leeds United money line: Everton: +145, Leeds United: +190, Draw: +225

Everton vs. Leeds United over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Everton

Everton came up short against Liverpool on Monday, falling 2-0. Everton managed just one shot on target in that match, and they've struggled to score goals all season long. In fact, the Toffees have scored only 16 goals in league play, the lowest total in the Premier League.

Everton did show signs of life in their 1-0 victory at home over Arsenal on Feb. 4. Sean Dyche's men held the Gunners to just three shots on target in that match, despite conceding over 70% of possession.

What you need to know about Leeds United

Leeds United came up short against Manchester United, losing 2-0 last Sunday. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Leeds, who haven't won a game since Nov. 12, 2022.

Leeds enter the weekend ranked 17th in the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Everton. Leeds have scored 28 goals this season, while conceding 38 times in league play. Rodrigo ranks sixth in the Premier League with 10 goals.

