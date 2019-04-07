FA Cup 2019: Manchester City set to face Watford in final at Wembley Stadium

Mancheser City booked its spot in the final of the FA Cup after edging Brighton 1-0 on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the first semifinal. Without Sergio Aguero due to injury, Gabriel Jesus started up top and delivered just four minutes in as Pep Guardiola's team kept its title dream alive. City already won the League Cup, is the favorite to win the Premier League and will play in the Champions League quarterfinals this upcoming week.

City will face Watford for the FA Cup final on May 18 at Wembley Stadium.

The winning goal from Jesus came off a lovely cross from Kevin de Bruyne, with the Brazilian diving low to head home. Take a look:

Gabriel Jesus' header gives Man City the lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/ienhloyMPL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 6, 2019

On Sunday in the other semifinal, Watford rallied for two goals down to beat Wolves 3-2 in extra time. After goals from Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez gave Wolves the lead, Watford got a goal from Gerard Deulofeu in the 79th before a dramatic penalty-kick goal from Troy Deeney in the 94th. Deulofeu then scored this dramatic winner in the 104th minute:

78' Watford 0-2 Wolves

104’ Watford 3-2 Wolves



What a game. What a comeback. What an impact from Gerard Deulofeu 👏 pic.twitter.com/vpG5GoSEI8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 7, 2019

It's a massive goal and puts Watford on the brink of history as the team aims to bring hope its first FA Cup title.

It was quite the comeback, and it was sparked by the opening goal for the club that was just out of this world from the former Barcelona man:

OH MY GOODNESS!



The bend on this from Gerard Deulofeu 😍 pic.twitter.com/Up9QJD9Xeo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 7, 2019