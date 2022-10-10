After scoring another goal over the weekend to push his tally to a jaw-dropping 20 goals in 12 matches, Erling Haaland remains the man of the moment. His name, his goals, his records are everywhere and the feeling inside the Manchester City dressing room is clear: The young Norway international is not only an excellent striker, but also a fantastic teammate, which makes all the difference in the world when it comes to his relationship with the team. But the rumors around Haaland have never stopped -- even just a few months after his signing a long-term contract with Manchester City.

As Manchester City prepares for their reverse fixture against Copenhagen in the Champions League (Tuesday, 12:45 p.m. ET | Paramount+), let's break down what you need to know about the rumors revolving around his release clause.

In Spain, in recent weeks, there has been talks of an exclusive release clause for Real Madrid in June 2024; it's news that has agitated the British media, but which has been denied by Pep Guardiola. "No, Erling doesn't have a specific clause for Real Madrid or any other club," said the Manchester City manager. And Guardiola didn't lie. All parties involved in the Haaland story deny any specific clause created for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or any other club.

The truth is that there is a release clause in Haaland's contract with Man City; but it's a release clause available for all the clubs. It's not an exclusive club and it has no preference to one particular team. The release clause cannot be activated in 2022 or 2023; it will only be available in the future and Haaland's consent will be needed to trigger it. At the end of the day, it will always be up to Haaland to make the call, when or if the decision arises. Rumors of a clause to the tune of €140 million range has been denied; sources guarantee that the value will be "way higher."

Another aspect of this story is also important to clarify. Manchester City are described as "bored" by these links with other clubs because Haaland signed only a few months ago and he is very happy in England. "The best sporting project in the world," Haaland defined Man City and his feeling is excellent with Guardiola, the board of the club, including Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano, all the teammates who love him.

An extraordinary impact on and off the pitch that makes the situation calm, not urgent. So, before talking about the release clause it will take time ... and it's now time to enjoy Haaland's incredible skills at Man City.