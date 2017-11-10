Fake news? South American stars Messi, Neymar challenge diva media portrayals

Lionel Messi and Neymar are both with their national teams during this international window, but it hasn't been that smooth of a ride overall. Both are dealing with feuds with the media and are far from happy with the circumstances. Here's what to know:

Why is Messi upset?

In Russia with the Argentina national team, Messi has criticized the media in Argentina for portraying him as somebody with absolute power over the national team, suggesting that he decides who is on the squad and who isn't, saying that he even has more control that coach Jorge Sampoali. Messi says it isn't true.

"I never put anybody or took anybody out of the team, because it is not my role. I'm here to add to the team and to try and win," Messi said, according to La Nacion.

This isn't the first feud Messi has had with the media in his own country, with the national team players even boycotting post-match press conferences following allegations about certain players in the past.

Should Messi be upset?

For sure. Messi has long been a professional who treats most with respect, except those refs that just get on his nerves. He hasn't publicly been critical of his teammates and their failures to win trophies on an international level, and it seems like more of a fabrication or that popular term born last year, "fake news."

Why is Neymar upset?

Neymar hasn't been at Paris Saint-Germain long, but there are already reports out there saying him and manager Unai Emery aren't getting along, with audacious reports saying he is even contemplating a move to Real Madrid. It's all making him look like a diva, and he isn't happy with that. He was even brought to tears on Friday in a postmatch press conference when his coach Tite defended him.

Should Neymar be upset?

A bit, because it is never fun to have stories that you are convinced are false written about you, but Neymar really hasn't helped his case when it comes to not looking like a diva. After forcing through that world-record move to PSG from Barca, he's also feuded with teammate Edinson Cavani over taking penalty kicks. He's certainly added to the notion he may be a bit of a diva or think way too highly of himself, but that's to be expected with many of the world's top athletes.