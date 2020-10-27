FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for the coronavirus, the sport's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday. Infantino has mild symptoms and has immediately placed himself in self-isolation. FIFA said he will remain in quarantine for at least the next 10 days.

The international governing body of football in a statement added that all people who came into contact with him over the last few days have been informed and are being asked to take the proper steps themselves to contain and potential further spreading of the virus.

"FIFA sincerely wishes president Infantino a speedy recovery," the statement said.

Infantino is just the latest massive figure in the sport to contract the virus, including AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

