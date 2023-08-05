The most competitive Women's World Cup yet delivered on its promise during the group stage, setting up for knockout rounds that should be equally as exciting.

The round of 16 began on Saturday when Group A winner Switzerland lost heavily to Group B runner-up Spain, 5-1 in Auckland, while hosts Australia play in front of a home crowd again on Monday. All remaining teams are eyeing a spot in the final, which takes place on August 20 in Sydney.

Here's a handy guide to the knockout rounds, which will be updated as the tournament progresses.

World Cup bracket

Knockout stage schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Round of 16

Saturday, August 5

Match 49: 1, Spain 5

Match 50: Japan 3, Norway 1

Match 51: Netherlands vs. South Africa, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 6

Match 52: Sweden vs. United States, 5 a.m.

Monday, August 7

Match 54: England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m.

Match 53: Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 8

Match 56: Colombia vs. Jamaica, 4:30 a.m.

Match 55: France vs. Morocco, 7 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, August 10

Quarterfinal 1: Winner of match 49 vs. Winner of match 51, 9, p.m.

Friday, August 11

Quarterfinal 2: Winner of match 50 vs. Winner of match 52, 3:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 12

Quarterfinal 3: Winner of match 53 vs. Winner of match 55, 3 a.m.

Quarterfinal 4: Winner of match 54 vs. Winner of match 56, 6:30 a.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, August 15

Semifinal 1: Winner of quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of quarterfinal 2, 4 a.m.

Wednesday, August 16

Semifinal 2: Winner of quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of quarterfinal 4, 6 a.m.

Third Place

Saturday, August 19

Loser of semifinal 1 vs. Loser of semifinal 2, 4 a.m.

Final

Sunday, August 20

Winner of semifinal 1 vs. Winner of semifinal 2, 6 a.m.

World Cup group stage standings, table

Group A MP W-D-L GD PTS Switzerland 3 1-2-0 +2 5 Norway 3 1-1-1 +5 4 New Zealand 3 1-1-1 0 4 The Philippines 3 1-0-2 -7 3

Group B MP W-D-L GD PTS Australia 3 2-0-1 +4 6 Nigeria 3 1-2-0 +1 5 Canada 3 1-1-1 -3 4 Ireland 3 0-1-2 -2 1

Group C MP W-D-T GD PTS Japan 3 3-0-0 +11 9 Spain 3 2-0-1 +4 6 Zambia 3 1-0-2 -8 3 Costa Rica 3 0-0-3 -7 0

Group D MP W-D-L GD PTS England 3 3-0-0 +7 9 Denmark 3 2-0-1 +2 6 China 3 1-0-2 -5 3 Haiti 3 0-0-3 -4 0

Group E MP W-D-L GD PTS Netherlands 3 2-1-0 +8 7 United States 3 1-2-0 +3 5 Portugal 3 1-1-1 +1 4 Vietnam 3 0-0-3 -12 0

Group F MP W-D-L GD PTS France 3 2-1-0 +4 7 Jamaica 3 1-2-0 +1 5 Brazil 3 1-1-1 +3 4 Panama 3 0-0-3 -8 0

Group G MP W-D-L GD PTS Sweden 3 3-0-0 +8 9 South Africa 3 1-1-1 0 4 Italy 3 1-0-2 -5 3 Argentina 3 0-1-2 -3 1