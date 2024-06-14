The Los Angeles Lakers, who currently employ LeBron James and hold pick Nos. 17 and 55 in the upcoming NBA Draft, held a pre-draft workout on Thursday with Bronny James, the Los Angeles Times reports. Bronny, LeBron's eldest son, spent one season at USC and has had a strong pre-draft process in the lead up to the June 26 draft, where he is eligible to be selected.

James was ranked as a top-30 player in his recruiting class a year ago but struggled to produce at a high level after suffering a cardiac arrest last summer in the lead-up to his first and only college season. He missed the start of his freshman campaign with the Trojans and averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game in a part-time role, but fared well at last month's Combine in Chicago in both the shooting drills and the scrimmages.

Here's what the the L.A. Times said about the workout and the interest L.A. apparently has in the King's son:

James worked out for the Lakers on Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly. James' athleticism, defensive potential and shooting at the Chicago draft combine have certainly interested the Lakers, who could help make history by pairing him with his father, LeBron James, should he return to the team in free agency this summer (if he opts out, as expected).

Bronny began the draft cycle unranked in the CBS Sports Prospect rankings but currently sits at No. 53. He is expected to be drafted later this month, and his familial ties to the Lakers make them a prime candidate to pick the second-generation star.

LeBron has been public about his desire to someday play with his son in the NBA, but Bronny, for his part, said at the Combine last month that he hopes to be taken seriously as a prospect on merit -- not because of his relation to one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.

"I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad," he said. "But, that's not my mindset at all. I'm just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me."

In the latest two-round mock draft at CBS Sports, Bronny went off the board at pick No. 43 -- 12 picks before the Lakers -- to the Miami Heat.