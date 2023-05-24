Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan will defend their title on Wednesday when they face Fiorentina in the 2023 Coppa Italia final match on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri are coming off of a disappointing 3-1 loss to Napoli in Italian Serie A, but will still be full of confidence after winning eight straight across all competition prior to that match. The Viola have just two losses over their last eight match across all competition. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -104 favorites (risk $104 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Fiorentina as the +275 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Coppa Italia match this season and over 2,400 soccer matches per year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special 30-day free trial with the promo code "FIRSTPICK", so sign up here.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina

Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan date: Wednesday, May 24

Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code "FIRSTPICK")

Coppa Italia semifinal picks for Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina

SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

For Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan, Green is picking Inter to win the Coppa Italia finale for a -105 payout. The expert is confident that Simone Inzaghi's men can claim the Coppa Italia trophy once again given their wealth of talent and stellar form down the stretch. They have also been very dominant in tournament play -- which is why they are the favorites to win the Champions League final as well as Coppa Italia.



Green acknowledges that Fiorentina also have a ton of talent on their roster while also having fewer tough teams to beat on their trip to the Coppa Italia final. However, Vincenzo Italiano's men have struggled on the road, winning just five times away from Florence in Italian Serie A play this season.

"There are undoubtedly quality players in Fiorentina's ranks, including holding midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, dangerous winger Nicolás González and defender Nikola Milenković," Green told SportsLine. "However, Inter are more technically astute, have more firepower and boast great experience, so they should get the job done on Wednesday."

How to watch, live stream Coppa Italia finals on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the 2023 Coppa Italia. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with your first 30 days free.