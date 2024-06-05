The U.S. women's national team wrapped up their two-game series against South Korea on Tuesday, delivering a 3-0 victory to begin the Emma Hayes era with a winning streak. Crystal Dunn, Sophia Smith, and Lily Yohannes provided the goals, as lots of player rotation factored into the game. There will be plenty to evaluate for Hayes and her coaching staff as they look ahead to the Olympics and try to narrow down a final roster.

So how did the players do during their second game against South Korea? Take a look at our ratings to find out:

Goalkeeper

Casey Murphy USA • GK • #18 Minutes Played 90

Stayed present in the match despite not being overwhelmed by South Korea, had a solid save on one attempt in the first half, and came up big in the second half. Also did a good job connecting passes with the center backs throughout the match.

Rating: 8

Defenders

Casey Krueger USA • D Minutes Played 90

Given the start out on the right side and did a good job connecting out of the back early as the team established tempo, and won fouls against the opposition.

Rating: 7

Emily Sonnett USA • D • #14 Minutes Played 90

Slotted in at center back after several games in the midfield. Did a good job of being vocal as the main CB when the backline was functioning as a three-player back.

Rating: 7

Sam Staab CHI • D • #3 Minutes played 90

Made her first start and was solid in her positioning while getting involved in attacking scenarios. Had a good attempt on goal and was good in distribution. Rating: 7.5



Jenna Nighswonger USA • D Minute played 60

Was tasked as an attacking fullback during her hour on the pitch. Didn't look uncomfortable with covering the extra ground with good connections along the left side and provided the assist on opening the goal.

Rating: 8



Midfielders

Lindsey Horan USA • M • #10 Minutes played 60

Active in pockets to win the ball and had another strong game where she won fouls and set pieces. Combined well with Korbin Albert and Rose Lavelle in ball progression.

Rating: 7.5

Korbin Albert USA • M • #15 Minutes Played 72

Did a good job as a dual mid alongside Horan and was effective in ball progression for the team. Got involved in runs alongside rotated players in the second half.

Rating: 7



Rose Lavelle USA • M • #16 Minutes played 60

Was constantly trying to make things happen when on the ball and was able to play out of pressure. Had good connections with Dunn.

Rating: 7

Forwards

Alex Morgan USA • F • #13 Minutes played 60

Was heavily marked by defenders to open the game and her positioning and hold-up play helped open pockets of space, but she wasn't able to get dangerous attempts on target.

Rating: 6.5

Crystal Dunn USA • M • #19 Minutes played 90

Got the start on the attacking line on the right-hand side and provided the opening goal. Covered lots of ground throughout the game and handled a formation change pushing her lower like a pro. Only squad veteran to play 90 minutes.

Rating: 8.5

Jaedyn Shaw USA • F Minutes Played 90

Frequently targeted the ball and had promising runs in the first half but looked more effective in the second half as a No. 10 after Lavelle's exit in the match. Rating: 7



Substitutions

Mallory Swanson USA • F Minutes played 30

Needed little time to make an impact off the bench and immediately stretched South Korea's backline. Got heavily involved in attacking runs and helped set up a dummy flick on Smith's goal. Rating: 8

Sophia Smith USA • F • #11 Minutes played 30

Nailed a goal while getting challenged by a defender at a difficult angle. Has been a threat as a nine or out wide for the team. Is in incredible form at the moment and basically an Olympic lock after this window. Rating: 8.5



Sam Coffey USA • M Minutes played 30

From bubble player to instant starter on the team, even in a substitution role, Sam Coffey has provided an added layer of ball-winning, disruption, and distribution. Rating: 7.5



Trinity Rodman USA • F • #20 Minutes played 30

Arguably the hardest-working player on the pitch no matter how many minutes she's playing. Functions almost like a magnet on the ball, on the hunt for it whether in attack or in defensive efforts and constantly trying to collaborate. Delivered the assist for Yohannes' goal. Rating: 8

Lily Yohannes USA • M • #16 Minutes played 17

The 16-year-old only needed 17 minutes to make her presence felt in the middle third. Excellent ball control and picked out passes to advance the ball to teammates. Earned her first debut and scored in her personal milestone.

Rating: 8

Head coach Emma Hayes

Officially on a two-game win streak with her new squad, Hayes spoke extensively this week about trust building and process. Winning will undoubtedly help build that trust between players and coaching staff, but even with just a few weeks till a final Olympic roster must be named, the principles that Hayes asked the team to buy into were received. On to the Olympic send-off matches in July.

Rating: 8

