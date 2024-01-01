After 2023, which had plenty of highs and lows for the United States men's national team, 2024 is setting up to be quite the year. With the team taking part in the Olympics, Nations League and Copa America, it will begin to show where the USMNT stand ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Even hosting the Copa America will give American soccer a chance to put its best foot forward ahead of hosting the World Cup in two years, but results on the pitch will determine if Gregg Berhalter is still the coach of the team for a second World Cup cycle.

Building on a 2023 that saw Folarin Balogun commit to and debut for the USMNT, the team qualify for the Copa America and reach the Nations League semifinals, the USMNT will also want to fix some of the mistakes from 2023. Losing to Trinidad & Tobago while Sergino Dest got a red card was a low point, but a friendly loss to Germany makes you wonder what the USMNT's ceiling is. Looking forward to 2024, let's make some predictions for the year.

1. USMNT make Copa America semis

Pittied in a group with Uruguay and likely on a crash course for facing one of Colombia or Brazil in the knockout stage, it will be a tough challenge for the USMNT to even get to the knockouts let alone advance past the first round. But behind a stout defense, the American's will get it done. But this is where things get interesting as like the draw against England at the World Cup in Qatar, fans will be left wanting more as advancement ends up coming via a penalty shootout before a loss in the next round. It's still a valiant effort that brings the USMNT into showing how close they are to making the next step, but it won't answer questions on if Berhalter is the guy who can take them there. Since it ends in advancement instead of defeat, it won't be time for a call to move on from Berhalter, however.

2. Gio Reyna finishes year as top scorer

It's hard to talk about Berhalter without Gio Reyna then following but with the Borussia Dortmund -- for now -- man back in the fold, the USMNT are showing a different attacking gear. Like Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, Reyna is struggling for playing time at his club but showing with every minute with the USMNT why he should get more playing time. With the winter transfer window opening on Jan. 1, if Dortmund wants to move on from Reyna during the winter, they will have plenty of suitors. Like Pulisic's move to Milan, that could help Reyna flourish to reach his potential but if Edin Terzic decides that Reyna is ready for the XI following the Bundesliga winter break, it could also change fortunes. Either way, more playing time could be heading Reyna's way which will only make his USMNT minutes more effective as he scores in both the Nations League and Copa America.

3. Jalen Neal gets a big move following the Olympics

While the USMNT center back rotation is unknown with no one taking Tim Ream's place in the starting XI yet, when looking at the up-and-coming talent, Jalen Neal seems close to following in the path of Joshua Wynder who moved to Benfica from Orange County SC in the USL Championship. Already getting time with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the 20-year-old received minutes during the Concacaf Gold Cup and is also young enough to be on the Olympic roster. With the Galaxy also being a recognized brand in the global market, it will also mean that more eyes are on Neal before he moves abroad.

4. Tyler Adams is only fit enough for bench

One of the biggest misses for the USMNT has been the absence of defensive midfielder Tyler Adams who has been dealing a thigh injury. Combined with his hamstring injuries during his career, Adams is picking up an injury-prone label that is concerning. Making a move to Bournemouth from Leeds United following their relegation, Adams has yet to play a minute and his return is set for mid-February but that could quickly change as he has already suffered a setback in his recovery. When Adams returns, there's a chance he won't start a game for the Cherries before the end of the season which makes his situation similar to those of Reyna and Balogun who Berhalter brought along slowly with 45-minute cameos instead of true run outs. While Adams is critical to the success of this team due to there being no other defensive midfielder to compete with him, it's more important for his World Cup prospects that he is kept healthy instead of rushed.

5. Chris Richards becomes a full time starter

Chris Richards has had such an interesting career featuring at right back, center back, and now defensive midfielder for Crystal Palace. He has been all over but while Miles Robinson hasn't impressed following his return from an Achilles injury and Cameron Carter-Vickers hasn't become a full time starter, it has allowed Richards to have an opportunity to step in. Already a threat from set plays and able to keep up with forwards, getting experience in midfield will improve his ability to read the game. This is the year he gets his starting role and keeps it.