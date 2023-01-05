Just a week before the 2023 NWSL Draft, a massive four-team trade saw the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft go from NY/NJ Gotham FC to Angel City FC while Gotham FC ended up snagging the No. 2 pick from Orlando Pride. The Portland Thorns are also involved in the deal, which sees allocation money, forward Yazmeen Ryan and more picks moved:

Here are the current details of the moves between all four teams:

Angel City FC received the rights to forward Yazmeen Ryan from the Portland Thorns in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money, along with ACFC's 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 second-round draft pick.

Angel City FC then traded Ryan's rights and $250,000 to Gotham FC in exchange for the No. 1 draft pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Gotham FC then sent $350,000 and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to the Pride in exchange for the No. 2 draft pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Orlando Pride are the fourth team involved with a final part of the trade that swaps draft picks and allocation money. The additional $350,000 in allocation money will further flame the rumors of NWSL free agent Debinha as the Pride are reported to be in the mix for the Brazillian international. The Pride still hold the No. 3 pick.

Some parts of the various trades may include contingencies. Earlier on Thursday, the L.A. Times reported Angel City intend to utilize the number one selection on 18-year-old high school senior Alyssa Thompson. Thompson has not yet declared for the draft and recently signed a NIL deal with Nike and has previously committed to Stanford. She was the first high school player to earn an NIL deal and is rated as a top prospect with ties to the U.S. national team youth programs.

Ryan's player rights are in play with ACFC and Gotham FC with Thompson not yet registered for the draft. The NWSL Draft registration deadline is on January 9.