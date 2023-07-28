Women's World Cup Group F sees big guns France and Brazil go at it on Saturday in Brisbane with Herve Renard and Pia Sundhage's sides meeting at Suncorp Stadium. The Brazilians made a winning start against Panama while the French were held to a draw by Jamaica which makes this crunch clash even more important for Les Bleues.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, July 29 | Time: 6 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 29 | 6 a.m. ET Location: Suncorp Stadium -- Brisbane

Suncorp Stadium -- Brisbane TV: FS1 | Live stream: fubo, Fox Soccer App

FS1 fubo, Fox Soccer App Odds: France +150; Draw: +220; Brazil +145 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

How they got here

France: Renard's team have now failed to score in back-to-back games which will not be to his liking coming into such a crucial fixture. The French remain a tough team to come up against with just one loss in their last nine as they seek a fourth straight World Cup knockout round. The good news for France is that they have beaten Brazil each of their last four meetings including a win in extra time in the last 16 of the World Cup back in 2019.

Brazil: The South Americans' 4-0 thrashing of Panama was an impressive way to open their tournament with Ary Borges grabbing a hat trick and Bia Zaneratto adding another. Since the second of their failures to emerge from the World Cup group stages back in 1995, Brazil have six straight knockout round appearances to their name. Pia Sundhage and her team will know that they can reach the last 16 if they win here.

Team news

France: Les Bleues' captain Wendie Renard has a calf problem so is unlikely to be fit while Selma Bacha is also a doubt with her ankle injury from before the tournament. Elisa De Almeida should be fit after missing the draw with Jamaica through injury, though.

Possible France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, De Almeida, Cascarino, Karchoui; Mateo, Geyoro, Toletti, Majri; Diani, Le Sommer.

Jamaica: Lauren Costa should remain in defense alongside Rafaelle with Antonia and Tamires in the two full back roles. Borges will continue out wide opposite Adriana while Geyse could start this one after being a substitute in the opener.

Possible Jamaica XI: Lele; Antonia, Costa, Rafaelle, Tamires; Borges, Luana, Kerolin, Adriana; Geyse, Zaneratto.

Prediction

The French cannot afford to lose while Brazil should still be comfortable in Group F with a draw. This one might not be filled with goals as it promises to be tight and fairly evenly matched. Pick: France 1, Brazil 1.