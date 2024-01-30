The Premier League returns to action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Fulham

Current Records: Everton 8-3-10, Fulham 7-3-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After a short break, it's finally time for some more EPL action. Fulham will be playing at home against Everton at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Craven Cottage. Neither Fulham nor Everton could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Fulham put four shots on goal two weeks ago, all unsuccessful. They fell just short of Chelsea by a score of 1-0.

Meanwhile, Everton's last match two weeks ago was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Everton and Aston Villa played to a 0-0 draw, good for one point each. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Everton, who hasn't won a game since December 16, 2023.

Fulham has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-3-11 record this season. Everton's record now sits at 8-3-10.

Fulham came out on top in a nail-biter against Everton in their previous matchup back in August of 2023, sneaking past 1-0. Does Fulham have another victory up their sleeve, or will Everton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Fulham is a slight favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +143 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Fulham has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Everton.