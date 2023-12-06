The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Fulham

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 3-4-7, Fulham 4-3-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Nottingham has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Fulham at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Craven Cottage. Nottingham's last three contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Nottingham can only go 1-1 at best against Everton this season after their first game on Saturday. They put up a good fight, but they still had to settle for second after a 1-0 defeat on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that they have lost by exactly a single goal.

Meanwhile, Fulham and Liverpool combined for 17 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Fulham fell just short of Liverpool by a score of 4-3.

The losses dropped Nottingham to 3-4-7 and Everton to 5-2-7.

Nottingham came up short against Fulham in their previous matchup back in February, falling 2-0. Can Nottingham avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fulham is a solid favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +100 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Fulham has won both of the games they've played against Nottingham Forest in the last year.