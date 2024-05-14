Manchester City staked their claim atop the Premier League table on Tuesday, emerging victorious from their game in hand with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The result takes them two points ahead of Arsenal ahead of the final day of the season on Sunday, with City now boasting an 83.5% chance to win the league, per Opta. Both teams, though, will likely need results in the season finale to give themselves as strong a shot as possible to end the Premier League season with silverware.

With one game left on the schedule, here's a look at the title contenders' final fixtures.

Premier League standings

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points Manchester City 37 27 7 3 93 33 +60 88 Arsenal 37 27 5 5 89 28 +61 86 Liverpool 37 23 10 4 84 41 +43 79

Manchester City, 88 points

Remaining schedule

All times Eastern/U.S.

April 3: Manchester City 4, Aston Villa 1

April 6: Crystal Palace 2, Manchester City 4

April 13: Manchester City 5, Luton Town 1

April 25: Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Manchester City 4

April 28: Nottingham Forest 0, Manchester City 2

May 4: Manchester City 5, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

May 11: Fulham 0, Manchester City 4

May 14: Tottenham Hotspur 0, Manchester City 2

May 19, 11 a.m.: West Ham (home)

The sense of inevitability that comes with a City win was tested on Tuesday with a closely contested match, but the reigning champions pulled things out thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland. It extends their winning streak in the Premier League to eight games, a run in which they put at least four goals past their opponents on all but two occasions. A matchup against West Ham does not seem like a likely place for the streak to end, either, especially considering the fact that the East Londoners have little to play for.

Arsenal, 86 points

Remaining schedule

All times Eastern/U.S.

April 3: Arsenal 2, Luton Town 0

April 6: Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Arsenal 3

April 13: Arsenal 0, Aston Villa 2

April 20: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Arsenal 2

April 23: Arsenal 5, Chelsea 0

April 28: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Arsenal 3

May 4: Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 0

May 11: Manchester United 0, Arsenal 1

May 19, 11 a.m.: Everton (home)

They boasted the harder schedule than City for much of the last month, but with a week left to go, Arsenal are the ones with one of the easier teams left. Everton seem destined to avoid relegation -- barring yet another points deduction -- and may have little to play for on Sunday. They are the odds-on favorites to finish the season with a win, but even with one, their fate very much lies with City's result.