Manchester City staked their claim atop the Premier League table on Tuesday, emerging victorious from their game in hand with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
The result takes them two points ahead of Arsenal ahead of the final day of the season on Sunday, with City now boasting an 83.5% chance to win the league, per Opta. Both teams, though, will likely need results in the season finale to give themselves as strong a shot as possible to end the Premier League season with silverware.
With one game left on the schedule, here's a look at the title contenders' final fixtures.
Premier League standings
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
Manchester City
|37
|27
|7
|3
93
33
+60
88
Arsenal
|37
|27
|5
|5
89
28
+61
86
Liverpool
|37
|23
|10
|4
84
41
+43
79
Manchester City, 88 points
Remaining schedule
All times Eastern/U.S.
- April 3: Manchester City 4, Aston Villa 1
- April 6: Crystal Palace 2, Manchester City 4
- April 13: Manchester City 5, Luton Town 1
- April 25: Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Manchester City 4
- April 28: Nottingham Forest 0, Manchester City 2
- May 4: Manchester City 5, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
- May 11: Fulham 0, Manchester City 4
- May 14: Tottenham Hotspur 0, Manchester City 2
- May 19, 11 a.m.: West Ham (home)
The sense of inevitability that comes with a City win was tested on Tuesday with a closely contested match, but the reigning champions pulled things out thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland. It extends their winning streak in the Premier League to eight games, a run in which they put at least four goals past their opponents on all but two occasions. A matchup against West Ham does not seem like a likely place for the streak to end, either, especially considering the fact that the East Londoners have little to play for.
Arsenal, 86 points
Remaining schedule
All times Eastern/U.S.
- April 3: Arsenal 2, Luton Town 0
- April 6: Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Arsenal 3
- April 13: Arsenal 0, Aston Villa 2
- April 20: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Arsenal 2
- April 23: Arsenal 5, Chelsea 0
- April 28: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Arsenal 3
- May 4: Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 0
- May 11: Manchester United 0, Arsenal 1
- May 19, 11 a.m.: Everton (home)
They boasted the harder schedule than City for much of the last month, but with a week left to go, Arsenal are the ones with one of the easier teams left. Everton seem destined to avoid relegation -- barring yet another points deduction -- and may have little to play for on Sunday. They are the odds-on favorites to finish the season with a win, but even with one, their fate very much lies with City's result.