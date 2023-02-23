Fulham seek their third straight victory when they host Wolverhampton in a 2022-23 English Premier League matchup on Friday. Fulham (11-5-8) endured a three-game winless streak before posting back-to-back triumphs over Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion. Wolves (6-5-12) recorded consecutive victories for the first time this season before dropping a 1-0 decision to Bournemouth last Saturday. The teams played to a 0-0 draw in Wolverhampton earlier this season.

Kickoff at Craven Cottage is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Cottagers are the +128 favorites (risk $100 to win $128) in the latest Fulham vs. Wolverhampton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Wolves are +215 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Wolverhampton vs. Fulham picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Green just finished crushing his World Cup predictions on the Early Edge, backing the USMNT to advance (+100), Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot (+900) and Netherlands, England and Argentina all to win their groups (+210) among his correct picks.

Now, Green has broken down Fulham vs. Wolves from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wolves vs. Fulham:

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton money line: Cottagers +128, Wolves +215, Draw +225

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton over/under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton spread: Cottagers -0.5 (+120)

FUL: The Cottagers have lost only two of their last 13 matches across all competitions (8-3-2)

WLV: The Wanderers are 8-3-1 in their last 12 overall meetings with Fulham

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton picks: See picks here



Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers have been superb defensively during Premier League play since the midseason break, allowing a total of four goals over nine matches while posting five clean sheets. They have gone three consecutive games without being scored upon after failing to tally in back-to-back contests. The club has permitted more than one goal just once over its last 13 matches across all competitions.

Forward Aleksandar Mitrovic is fifth in the Premier League with 11 goals but is doubtful for Friday's showdown due to a hamstring injury. If the 28-year-old Serbian is unable to play, Fulham will be hoping Manor Solomon continues his strong play. The 23-year-old Israeli midfielder has scored in each of his last two games with the Cottagers after failing to tally in his first four outings with the club.

Why you should back Wolverhampton

Wolves have scored a league-low 17 goals in 23 Premier League matches this campaign but had somewhat of an offensive surge before being shut out by Bournemouth. The club registered a season-high three tallies in a surprising victory against Liverpool on Feb. 4 and followed with a 2-1 triumph over Southampton a week later. Despite there being an own goal in both of those wins, Wolves converted in back-to-back outings for just the fourth time in 2022-23.

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves and winger Daniel Podence are the only two players on Wolves with multiple goals this season as each has recorded five in 22 matches. The 25-year-old Neves tallied in the 3-0 victory against Liverpool, ending his six-game drought. Countryman Podence is looking to halt a three-game slump after scoring three times over his previous four contests.

How to make picks for Fulham vs. Wolves

Green has broken down the English Premier League match from every angle. He is taking the Under on the goal total and has locked another best bet that pays plus-money for the matchup. You can only see his English Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Wolves vs. Fulham on Friday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Fulham vs. Wolves have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.