The U-23 U.S. men's national team is officially beginning their preparation for next summer's Olympic Games in Paris and have enlisted a handful of players with senior team experience to do so.

Head coach Marko Mitrovic called up 23 players for a training camp in Phoenix and a pair of friendlies against Mexico and Japan on Oct. 11 and Ot. 17, respectively. The group has nine players with caps for the senior team, including midfielders Gianluca Busio and Benjamin Cremaschi. Busio leads the group with 13 caps for the full USMNT, while Cremaschi earned his first cap for the team in September's win over Oman.

The U.S. will have a team in the men's soccer competition at the Olympics for the first time since 2008 and qualified after winning the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in July 2022.

Take a look at the full roster below.

U-23 USMNT roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire FC), John Pulskamp (Sporting KC), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)



DEFENDERS (6): Maximilian Dietz (SpVgg Greuther Furth), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Jonathan Tomkinson (Bradford City), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC)



MIDFIELDERS (7): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia.), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC)



FORWARDS (7): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution), Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig), Brian Gutierrez (Chicago Fire FC), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis City SC.)