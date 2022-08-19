Chivas Guadalajara makes another attempt at recording its first victory of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX season when it takes to the road to face Club Necaxa on Friday. Chivas (0-6-2) posted five wins in both 2021-22 regular-season tournaments but remained without one through its first eight matches of 2022-23 after battling Atlas to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Necaxa (4-1-4) also is coming off a draw as it overcame a pair of deficits on Tuesday to finish at 2-2 against Puebla. Guadalajara is unbeaten in its last seven meetings with Necaxa, registering six wins and a draw during the streak.

Necaxa vs. Guadalajara spread: Necaxa +0.5 (-200)

Necaxa vs. Guadalajara over/under: 2.5 goals

Necaxa vs. Guadalajara money line: Necaxa +180, Guadalajara +165, Draw +195

NEC: Los Rayos have both scored and allowed 11 goals this season

GUA: Chivas has been shut out in four of its eight matches this campaign

Why you should back Necaxa

Los Rayos have posted only two clean sheets thus far this season, but both were at home. The club has scored a total of five goals over its last three overall matches, with Facundo Batista registering two of them. The 23-year-old forward shares the team lead with three goals after recording just one in 17 matches last season.

Batista is even in goals with Argentinian forward Milton Gimenez, who also has notched an assist. The 25-year-old Gimenez finished third on the team in 2021-22 with five tallies in 14 matches. Midfielder Brayan Garnica has been a solid addition for Necaxa as the 26-year-old has recorded two goals and an assist after scoring just once in 48 contests over the previous four seasons with Atlas and Santos.

Why you should back Guadalajara

Chivas has had difficulty on offense this season, scoring a total of just five goals in its eight matches. But the club also has been stingy as it has given up only seven goals and has posted three clean sheets. No player has recorded multiple goals yet, but Alexis Vega has recorded one while also notching a pair of assists.

The 24-year-old winger helped Guadalajara register a 1-0 victory against Necaxa in their most recent match on Apr. 29, assisting on defender Miguel Angel Ponce's goal in the 89th minute. Chivas has recorded four wins and a draw in its last five league matches versus Los Rayos, with two of the triumphs taking place at Estadio Victoria. Forward Angel Zaldivar, who tallied in Guadalajara's 2-1 loss to Mazatlan less than two weeks ago, scored in the 13th minute of penalty time to give Chivas a 2-1 home victory against Necaxa on Aug. 28, 2021.

