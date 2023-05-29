Finally, Mauricio Pochettino's adventure as new Chelsea head coach is official. A crucial week on the market for managers and players, it's time for big decisions and there are signs of massive summer movement. Pochettino signed his contract on Saturday, had he was officially announced on Monday with a deal until June 2026. Now it's time to strengthen a squad that has been overhauled plenty over the last year. Manuel Ugarte from Sporting is among the priorities as new defensive midfielder, and Chelsea have a €60 million bid on the table but PSG did exactly the same kind of proposal. The fight is on.

Real Madrid after Jude Bellingham and Roberto Firmino

This week, one of the biggest signings of the year may be completed in Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid. The English star is now set to join Madrid on a permanent move from Borussia Dortmund and a €100 million official bid will be submitted and it will include an add-ons package for €20-30 million. The structure of the add-ons is the final part of the negotiation, then he will be a new Real Madrid player on a contract valid until June 2029. Real Madrid are also looking for a new backup striker for next season and Roberto Firmino is among the candidates of about 4-5 players with different skills and price tags. Firmino so far has not wanted to negotiate with English clubs to respect Liverpool. There have never been contacts with Arsenal despite links as the Gunners' focus is on new midfielders as Granit Xhaka will join Bayer Leverkusen for €15 million fee and Declan Rice remains the priority target for Mikel Arteta alongside Moises Caicedo.

Bayern Munich's plans

Finally, keep an eye also on FC Bayern after the crazy weekend of winning Bundesliga title and then right after they fired director Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn, Thomas Tuchel will have more power now on technical decisions. Joao Cancelo will leave the club and return to Manchester City, but he'll be available on the market again with Barcelona and Arsenal interested. Bayern will offer new contracts to Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala, but it is crucial to understand who will be the new center striker with Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic both high on the list.