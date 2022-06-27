The clock is ticking as July approaches, and with it comes the most intense moments of the transfer market. Manchester City are demonstrating their ability to maintain a long-term strategy. After Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips will be the next new signing to arrive at the Etihad. An agreement has been reached with Leeds for £42 million, plus add-ons, for a potential package worth £50 million total. Phillips has already accepted the contract offered by Man City. Manager Pep Guardiola then expects a new left back with Marc Cucurella at the top of the list. There will also be departures: Gabriel Jesus is ready to become Arsenal's new main striker, with an agreement in place between the two clubs for a £45 million guaranteed fee. Details on personal terms are about to be settled, then Jesus will be announced as Arsenal's latest signing.

Chelsea chase Sterling, de Ligt

Raheem Sterling is Chelsea's priority. The Blues will send a fresh proposal in the coming days to City while new owner Todd Boehly has signed the documents for Romelu Lukaku's loan deal, sending the striker back to Inter Milan until June 30, 2023 for an €8 million loan fee, plus add-ons, and full coverage of his salary. Boehly is also ready to let Hakim Ziyech leave with AC Milan interested in him. Matthijs de Ligt is one of the top priorities for Thomas Tuchel alongside Jules Kounde and Nathan Ake for the 2022-23 Chelsea defense. Negotiations with Juventus have begun, but it will not be an easy deal.

Arsenal lead bidding war for Leeds' Raphinha

There is an incredible battle underway for Leeds star Raphinha. Arsenal are pushing after having an opening bid turned down by president Andrea Radrizzani and have no plans to give up. Tottenham and Chelsea remain on alert to the situation while Barcelona have not made any new offers after having agreed the personal terms with Raphinha last March. Leeds will let the Brazilian star go for a £65 million fee.

Real Madrid will extend Vinicius Junior

In Spain, Real Madrid will soon announce a new Vinicius Junior contract. Florentino Perez personally intervened in the negotiation for an extension until June 30, 2027, no longer 2026 as initially agreed. Real Madrid wanted to make sure they had Vinicius longer to avoid any danger of him leaving elsewhere. Barcelona instead remain active for Robert Lewandowski as there is a completed agreement on personal terms on a three-year deal. Bayern Munich, as it stands, have no intention of accepting the €35 million plus add-ons offered by Barça, but the negotiation remains absolutely open.

Bale turned down Europe for LAFC

Los Angeles FC reached a full agreement with Welsh star Gareth Bale on a free transfer in what proved to be the biggest signing of the weekend. Bale will sign a one-year contract with an option for a future extension with the MLS franchise. It's worth noting that Bale turned down three approaches from European clubs in order to try a new experience in the United States after leaving Real Madrid. It had to be a secret to get a deal like this done as he will be LAFC's latest super signing after Giorgio Chiellini.