The summer transfer market is about to arrive, and we will be ready to tell you what's going on behind the scenes. Real Madrid are already planning the long-term future and for this reason in the last few days they have decided internally to offer a new long-term deal to Eduardo Camavinga. The French midfielder is performing at excellent levels and the club is enthusiastic about him, starting with president Florentino Perez. His contract is still long and valid until June 2027, but Real Madrid want to increase his salary and change the release clause in his contract. Negotiations will take place soon.

Now, let's get to the latest news and notes:

Messi sweepstakes is on

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, still has a few weeks under contract at Paris Saint-Germain and has not given a green light to the new contract offered by the club ast February after a verbal agreement was almost completed in December. It then collapsed following the disappointment of the Champions League League campaign. Messi still has no guarantees on PSG's 2023-2024 plan. Barcelona will insist on having him, Xavi Hernandez is calling him all the time but everything will depend on Financial Fair Play. Meanwhile, Al Hilal have made a monstrous official offer to convince Messi -- €400 million per season salary on the table, but Leo has only one priority which is to stay in Europe at least until Copa America 2024.

Naglesmann and Enrique for Chelsea gig?

In the Premier League, Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as caretaker manager but discussions will continue with other candidates with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique as favorites to take the Blues job. Meanwhile, the club continues to plan for the future because the documents will soon be signed for Kendry Paéz, born in May 2007. Kendry is still 15 years old but plays with Ecuador under-17 team and with the first team of Independiente del Valle. Chelsea have a deal with the club and the player, signatures are coming soon and Kendry will move to England when he turns 18 in 2025. The cost of the deal could reach €20 million if all the add-ons included in the negotiation are reached in the future.

Man United after Dutch full-back

Finally, keep an eye on Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong of Bayern Leverkusen. Manchester United have met his agent and his name is on the club's list for the summer, but Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also had a meeting with his representative. The race is on, the player dreams of the Premier League and Leverkusen want around a €25 million fee to let him leave.