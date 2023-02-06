The January transfer window brought plenty of crazy twists, surprises and unexpected moves for one of the most beautiful mid-season windows to date. But that's not all, because some clubs are already working on the next moves and the months between now and June will certainly be intense.

Arsenal have already started planning for the future. Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new deal valid until June 2027, while talks continue with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to get new long-term contracts done as soon as possible. Chelsea will soon meet Thiago Silva's agents to discuss a new contract until June 2024 because the Brazilian defender is also considered a useful leader in the dressing room to help the growth of the many young players who arrived last month.

Manchester United's priority this summer will be a new center striker for Erik ten Hag, but while the Glazers family are negotiating the sale of the club, talks continue over four contracts to be extended. Diogo Dalot is the closest, David de Gea is now in negotiations with the club while ten Hag is pushing to extend Marcus Rashford as soon as possible given his extraordinary season. Finally, there is Alejandro Garnacho who is considered the club's present and future. It's a work in progress also on his contract extension.

Liverpool and Manchester City, who just got hit with serious violations by the Premier League, are expected to be busy in the race for Jude Bellingham, but don't forget Real Madrid. There will also be Chelsea who have invested in Enzo Fernandez as a star for that role. In Germany, Bayern are exploring the market for a new center striker to replace Robert Lewandowski in the summer and will insist on extending Jamal Musiala's contract.

Finally, in Italy the situation is very calm. In Spain, Real Madrid are waiting for Toni Kroos' decision on his future. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a meeting in person with Lionel Messi's representatives. It will take place in the next two-to-three weeks and it is considered as a crucial step toward a new deal of the Argentinian star. One to follow, as many others, in these busy months even with the transfer window closed.