The National Women's Soccer League postseason begins on Sunday as four teams square off in the quarterfinals of the NWSL playoffs looking for a spot in the semifinals with the NWSL Championship final on the horizon. The games will be the first games played since the conclusion of the regular season on October 1, and the first since U.S. Soccer released the full report of Sally Q. Yates' independent investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer.

Fourth-place Houston Dash will host fifth-place Kansas City Current and third-place San Diego Wave FC will face sixth-place Chicago Red Stars. Fans can watch all the postseason action across CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Sunday, October 16

Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current, 5 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Houston Dash host first NWSL postseason match

The Houston Dash arrived as the league's first-ever expansion club back in 2015. Eight years later the team has finally made its way to the postseason and did so under different challenges throughout the year. Previous head coach James Clarkson was placed on administrative leave to start the regular season and first assistant Sarah Lowden helped lead the team to a successful record until Juan Carlos Amoros was named interim head coach in June.

On the field, perhaps the season's defining moment was when the club made a big midseason move acquiring Ebony Salmon from Racing Louisville FC and shortly after saw the departure of long-time franchise player, England international Rachel Daly. Though the player movement didn't disrupt the team's momentum and if anything spurred the team forward as Salmon scored nine goals over 12 games, providing an extra threat in the attack alongside Maria Sanchez and Nichelle Prince.

The franchise is setting the scene for the club's first home playoff game, shattering an attendance record with over 17,000 tickets sold, and the environment could prove to be an added boost to an already capable team.

Kansas City Current turns last place into playoffs

The Current brought women's professional soccer back to Kansas City in 2021 after former NWSL club FC Kansas City folded in 2017. A tough inaugural season featured the team playing under a temporary moniker and playing on a baseball field while limping to a last-place finish at the end of the 2021 season. But massive changes, backed by investment and vision of the ownership group, have helped steer the club in a winning direction, jumping from last place into the postseason.

The team went through several changes in their short franchise existence ahead of the 2022 season, including a temporary move to Sporting KC MLS stadium Children's Mercy Park while the very first NWSL-specific stadium breaks ground in Kansas City. They also hired head coach Matt Potter to take over and he instilled a back-to-basics emphasis with the team, and approach aided by getting player buy-in across the roster. Early season-ending injuries to USWNT players Samantha Mewis and Lynn Williams didn't rattle the team either, as they went on an impressive 13-game undefeated streak while bolstering the squad with midseason acquisitions in CeCe Kizer and Claire Lavogez.

The roster is now overlwing with attacking options with Kristen Hamilton, Lo'eau LaBonta, and Kizer able to share the goal-scoring load, combining for 20 goals this season.

Dash vs. Current Prediction

Both teams ended their seasons on streaky finishes, and have faced each other four times since the 2022 Challenge Cup. As the two sides meet for the fifth time, it's the Dash who come in with momentum.. They will keep marking off their franchise checklist of 'firsts' and earn a spot in the NWSL semifinal. Pick: Dash 2, Current 1.

San Diego Wave FC making a splash

The expansion side is the first California expansion franchise to make an appearance in the NWSL postseason. Head coach Casey Stoney and her team never fell out of playoff contention throughout their inaugural season, and not only reached the playoffs but will host the historic match in San Diego. Rookie Naomi Girma has been a stalwart for the club this season, providing crucial defense and solid distribution from the back. Her outstanding play has landed her among finalists for NWSL rookie of the year, defender of the year, and MVP honors.

As the franchise makes the push for another sellout at Snapdragon Stadium, the roster is preparing for different scenarios depending on player availability. Stoney confirmed with media during a press conference on Friday that USWNT players Alex Morgan and Taylor Kornieck are "very questionable" and day-to-day, while Abby Dahlkemper will not be available to play in the quarterfinal. Stoney's first year in the league has earned her place among NWSL coach of the year finalists and she is also relying on the experience of her rostered players.

"These players have way more experience in the playoffs than I do," Stoney told media. "I don't have an ego, so anything they can share with me that will help the team, I will ask, I will listen, I will learn, and make sure everybody has that knowledge because we know it is a big game. At the same time, I believe the pressure is all on Chicago, they have been in this position before, they played at this stage last year, but we haven't. What an opportunity for us."

Chicago trying to change their history

The Red Stars are preparing to particulate in their seventh consecutive postseason. The team made their return to the playoffs by clinching on the final day of the regular season, after navigating the year with a roster fully split between long-time players of the club, first-year rookies, and multi-year players earning starting roles for the first time. The club also hired head coach Chris Petrucelli after former head coach Rory Dames left the club amidst several allegations of workplace abuse.

The new coaching staff shifted the formation into a back three for this season after largely playing direct, route one, soccer for the majority of the clubs' existence. The tactical adjustment was a refreshing change, and the complete player buy-in to the new style allowed nearly all players to compete within the system and have chances to contribute at various points throughout a season impacted by international absence, players out on maternity leave, and various injuries.

The team got an added boost down the stretch of their season with the return of Morgan Gautrat from injury. Her addition alongside other Red Stars veterans Danielle Colaprico and Vanessa DiBernardo will help the team anchor the midfield. However, the club will still rely on NWSL MVP finalist Mallory Pugh, whose 11 goals and 6 assists lead the team's offense this year.

Wave FC vs. Red Stars prediction

The uncertainty around injuries for both teams will shape the game, especially in the middle third for San Diego and on the wings for Chicago, perhaps leading to a nervy first half, with the first goal deciding the match in this one. Pick: Chicago 1, San Diego 0