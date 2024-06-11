The Chicago Red Stars made history when they hosted Bay FC at MLB's iconic Wrigley Field on Saturday. Despite a 2-1 loss against the visitors, Chicago set a new attendance record, a once impossible concept by former Red Stars ownership. The Red Stars are in their first year under new ownership, an investor group led by Chicago Cubs Co-owner Laura Ricketts. They have already eclipsed previous attendance records with one game.

While the marquee event was a special night for the franchise, it was also a data point for the league, and where the NWSL can go next in out-the-box matchdays. It's not the first time there's been new scenery for NWSL games, in 2022 Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC played in front of 5,573 at Daytona International Speedway, as part of the first-ever Daytona Soccer Fest.

With different examples of unique events, and rising efforts to get the league and sport in front of more eyeballs, why not rank potential future sights for NWSL?

Here's where we'd love to see the league go next:

NJ/NY Gotham FC at Citi Field

Location: 41 Seaver Wy, Queens, NY



Capacity: 41,800



Team: New York Mets



Surface: Kentucky Bluegrass



With two states in your club brand, the possibilities are double the fun when it comes to potential future sites for Gotham FC.

The reality is this club has been rooted in the state of New Jersey since its founding as Sky Blue FC, which also means all their games have only been in New Jersey. From Rutgers to Montclair, and a rebrand in 2021 that included inserting a visible NY into the crest, the club now plays its matches in Harrison, NJ at Red Bull Arena. But four years into the rebrand, it's time to get the reigning NWSL champions near the bright lights of Broadway, and we think going the Wrigley route might work out best for Gotham.

MLS side NYCFC has shown that soccer can be played in New York proper with their home games at Yankee Stadium. Even Wrigley Field groundskeepers reached out to NYCFC for guidance on converting a baseball diamond into a soccer pitch after feedback from NWSL players. But we think it's only fitting to get the 2023 NWSL Champions and 2024 Challenge Cup holders out to Queens and play a game at Citi Field.

Kansas City at Arrowhead Field

Location: 1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO



Capacity: 76,416



Team: Kansas City Chiefs



Surface: NorthBridge Bermudagrass



The Kansas City Current are putting together a massive comeback story. After a near last-place finish in 2023, they're unbeaten through 12 games in 2024, and playing in front of sell-out crowds in CPKC Stadium. The only stadium built for an NWSL team in league history is setting a different standard as the NWSL takes its first steps in its next decade.

However, the 11,000 capacity is already a question mark for a team that's proving women's soccer is a hot commodity in the Midwest. If the team stays competitive in the near future, they will remain a must-see event, and surely they could take on playing at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. There's already a crossover between the two franchises with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes as KC Current co-owners, and the NWSL has one franchise currently playing in a NFL stadium already.

The previous attendance record was set in 2023 by Seattle Reign FC. The Pacific Northwest side plays at Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. During a retirement farewell game for Megan Rapinoe, 34,130 showed up to celebrate the USWNT icon. The Red Stars Wrigley game brought in 35,038. Perhaps with a longer build-up to a one-off event, Kansas City could set a new record at an NFL facility.

Angel City FC/San Diego Wave FC at Rose Bowl

Location: Hermon Park (Arroyo Seco Park) - 1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA



Capacity: 89,702



Team: UCLA Bruins football



Surface: Bermudagrass



When it comes to setting attendance records, the league's California sides are no strangers to establishing a superior fan environment. The Rose Bowl is home to several iconic sports moments, including college Rose Bowl games, NFL Superbowls, the 1984 Olympics, and the famous 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Angel City plays its matches at BMO Stadium, home of MLS side LAFC, and has 15,000 season ticket holders. They regularly share their "22,000" sell-out attendance during matchdays and have rapidly built a loyal and loud fan base with game days that feature fan fests and good times.

San Diego Wave FC plays at Snapdragon Stadium, the home of San Diego University Aztecs, and recently set the attendance record for an NWSL Championship game with 25,011 fans in attendance. The franchise broke their home opener record earlier this season with 32,066 fans in March.

The regional rivalry between the two teams has only grown in their short history as expansion teams in 2022. So why not host two of the league's most attended teams in the historic facility? 90,000 never seemed so attainable as it does now.