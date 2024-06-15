Get ready for a full slate of women's sports programming with CBS on Sunday. Starting at 12 p.m. ET, fans can start the day with the budding WNBA rivalry between Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. In the afternoon, the final round of the LPGA gets underway before women's sports Sunday closes with NWSL action between Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns FC.

The 2024 NWSL regular season is currently underway and approaching its halfway point of the season. Fans can watch select NWSL matches across CBS Sports platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here's how to watch all the events on Sunday:

NWSL: Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns

Date: Sunday, June 16 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 16 | 4 p.m. ET Place: Lumen Field -- Belmont, Michigan



Lumen Field -- Belmont, Michigan TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

The longest rivalry in NWSL will be on full display when Seattle Reign FC and Portland Thorns FC square off at Lumen Field. The Cascadia rivalry now moves to Seattle after the Thorns pounded the Reign in Portland in a lopsided 4-0 victory. The two Pacific Northwest sides are in vastly different positions on the league table, with the fourth-place Thorns in cruise control, and Seattle struggling in 13th in the standings.

However, it'll be a different type of Thorns squad this time around. Portland will be without Golden Boot front-runner Sophia Smith. She picked up a second yellow for a delay of game against North Carolina Courage, and the red card means she's suspended from the upcoming match. Smith has nine goals this season, more than half of the Reign's total 13 goals scored this season, and her absence might level the playing field a bit between the two teams.

Sky at Fever

Date: Sunday, June 16 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 16 | 12 p.m. ET Place: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, IN



Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, IN TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

It's the regular season sequel between these two sides on CBS. All eyes will be on Angel Reese and Clark, as the two rookies continue to grind away at the regular season. The two rookies competed against each other during their college days with Reese's LSU defeating Clark's Iowa for the national championship in 2023.

The two WNBA teams last faced each other on June 1, with the Fever earning a narrow 71-70 victory against the Sky. The game held plenty of in-game physicalities, leaving the internet and pundits speaking extensively about Chennedy Carter's hip-check on Clark. The foul was later upgraded to a flagrant one. Now both teams meet just weeks later on the same court and will face off again in Chicago on June 23 as the rivalry grows.

LPGA

Date: Sunday, June 16 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 16 | 2 p.m. ET Place: Blythefield Country Club -- Belmont, Michigan



Blythefield Country Club -- Belmont, Michigan TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

The LPGA Tour continues in Belmont, Mich., for the LGPA Classic. Tune in for the final round and see who will be crowned champion. The previous five winners are Leona Maguire (2023), Jennifer Kupcho (2022), Nelly Korda (2021), Brooke Henderson (2019, 2017) and Lexi Thompson (2015).

There's plenty of attention on Korda, the world's No. 1 on the official Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. She's struggled since missing out in the U.S. Women's Open and had a poor start to the tournament, tied for 133rd ahead of the second round. She's jumped up some spots on the leaderboard to 97th, but for now, Lizette Salas and Ally Ewing are the Americans leading the tournament.