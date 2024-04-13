Arsenal started the weekend top but will have to beat Aston Villa on Sunday evening to move back into first place in the Premier League.

Former Gunners boss Unai Emery has, however, struggled of late to keep his Aston Villa side at the level they reached in early December when they beat both City and Arsenal at Villa Park in a remarkable week. The Midlands side have won just one of their last five league games and could have ground of their own to make up in the race for a top-four place that seems to be slipping towards. Their results against Lille in the Conference League could aid the wider pursuit of a bonus Champions League berth for English clubs but for now Villa could really do with the results domestically. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, April 14 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 14 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

Emirates Stadium -- London TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

USA | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal -400; Draw: +500; Aston Villa +900

Storylines

Arsenal: Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League might have been a disappointing result given some of the quality Mikel Arteta's side showed in their quarterfinal first leg but the result ought to do wonders to focus minds at the Emirates Stadium. Defensive errors handed the visitors a way back into the tie but of late those have been the most reliable route to goal against the Gunners, who have conceded just four goals in 11 Premier League games in 2024, taking 31 of a possible 33 points in the process.

With the next game against Bayern on Wednesday to consider, Arteta could feel compelled to rotate his squad. Will the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard come into the XI? Could Jorginho do with a rest? Options are certainly plentiful for Arsenal, who had every first-team player training before Tuesday's game.

Aston Villa: The same could not be said of Villa, who will have to do without the suspended Douglas Luiz in addition to long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Jacob Ramsey. Matty Cash and Clement Lenglet were also doubts heading into Thursday night's game against Lille. All that to a squad that is having to manage midweek football for the first time in over a decade with the Conference League schedule showing no sign of easing in the near future.

Villa have lost on five of their last six visits to the Emirates in the Premier League, a famous 3-0 win in November 2020 during the period where fans were not allowed in stadia. Emery's men do, however, have a fine record in London of late, winning six and drawing three in their last nine trips to the capital.

Prediction

Arsenal could well be put through the ringer by a Villa side who have raised their game against them since Emery's appointment. However, the hosts should have the quality and energy to get the win. PICK: Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 1