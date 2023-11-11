The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Arsenal

Current Records: Burnley 1-1-9, Arsenal 7-3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

Burnley will head out on the road to face off against Arsenal at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many goals in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

Burnley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 2-0 to Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace's two goals came from Jeffrey Schlupp at minute 22 and Tyrick Mitchell at minute 90.

Meanwhile, the odds may have favored Arsenal last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Newcastle by a score of 1-0. The loss put an end to Arsenal's undefeated start to the season.

Burnley's defeat was their sixth straight at home , which bumped their record down to 1-1-9. As for Arsenal, their loss dropped their record down to 7-3-1.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -577 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Burnley.