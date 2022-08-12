The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Aston Villa

@ Current Records: Everton 0-1; Aston Villa 0-1

Records: Everton 0-1; Aston Villa 0-1 Last Season Records: Aston Villa 13-19-6; Everton 11-21-6

What to Know

Aston Villa won both of their matches against Everton last season (3-0 and 1-0) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET at Villa Park. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Villa came up short against Bournemouth on Saturday, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, Everton fell a goal short of Chelsea on Saturday, losing 1-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

Series History

Aston Villa won four meetings and tied two meetings in their last six contests with Everton.