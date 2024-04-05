Arsenal face a tough trip to American Express Stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday with the Londoners hoping to close the gap on leaders Liverpool ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester United. Mikel Arteta's men saw off Luton Town in midweek while Roberto De Zerbi's side struggled to score in a goalless draw with Brentford.

The hosts are still in the top half of the table and Europe is very much possible with a seventh placed finish which is the aim between now and the end of the season. Although goals have been hard to come by on the road for Brighton, home form is as strong as ever with a 14-game unbeaten run dating back to September's UEFA Europa League loss to AEK Athens.

Tottenham Hotspur were seen off 4-2 back in December and that was the last time that a team scored more than once across all competitions in Brighton, but the Gunners are more potent than Spurs on the road. A 0-0 away at Manchester City also underlined this team's defensive solidity at a tough moment in the season with the Champions League still active.

Arteta's men now have nine wins from 10 EPL games in 2024 and a fourth consecutive clean sheet and win here could put major pressure on Liverpool in Manchester by knocking them off top spot. The last time Arsenal managed a double over Brighton in the same campaign, though, was back in 2020-21.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, April 6 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: American Express Stadium -- London, England

American Express Stadium -- London, England Watch: USA Network and Fubo (try for free)

USA Network and Fubo (try for free) Odds: Brighton +400; Draw +320; Arsenal -167

Team news

Brighton: Evan Ferguson and Ansu Fati missed out against Brentford but Ferguson has not been ruled out of this one for now. Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour and Jack Hinshelwood are all out while James Milner is also recovering. De Zerbi likes to chop and change and former Arsenal man Danny Welbeck could start up top here.

Potential Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross; Adingra, Moder, Enciso; Welbeck.

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka will hope to return in time for this one after missing out vs. Luton so it should only be Jurrien Timber missing through injury. Arteta could be tempted to start Emile Smith Rowe after his role in the midweek win while Declan Rice is expected to return to the XI after resting.

Potential Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Prediction

This one is tricky for Arsenal and Brighton's strong record suggests that it could be a frustrating afternoon for Arteta's Gunners. Pick: Brighton 1, Arsenal 1.