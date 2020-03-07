How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Watford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Watford @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Watford 6-13-9; Crystal Palace 9-10-9

What to Know

Watford and Crystal Palace are even-steven against one another since December of 2016 (2-2-3), but likely not for long. Watford will face off against Crystal Palace on the road at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest could be decided by a single goal.

Watford got themselves on the board against Liverpool on Saturday, but Liverpool never followed suit. Watford had enough goals to win and then some against the Reds, taking their match 3-0.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0.

Their wins bumped Watford to 6-13-9 and Crystal Palace to 9-10-9. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Watford

Crystal Palace vs. Watford When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Crystal Palace and Watford both have two wins in their last seven games.