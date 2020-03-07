How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Watford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Watford soccer game
Who's Playing
Watford @ Crystal Palace
Current Records: Watford 6-13-9; Crystal Palace 9-10-9
What to Know
Watford and Crystal Palace are even-steven against one another since December of 2016 (2-2-3), but likely not for long. Watford will face off against Crystal Palace on the road at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest could be decided by a single goal.
Watford got themselves on the board against Liverpool on Saturday, but Liverpool never followed suit. Watford had enough goals to win and then some against the Reds, taking their match 3-0.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0.
Their wins bumped Watford to 6-13-9 and Crystal Palace to 9-10-9. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Watford
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Crystal Palace and Watford both have two wins in their last seven games.
- Dec 07, 2019 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Watford 0
- Jan 12, 2019 - Watford 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Aug 26, 2018 - Watford 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Apr 21, 2018 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Watford 0
- Dec 12, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Watford 1
- Mar 18, 2017 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Watford 0
- Dec 26, 2016 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Watford 1
-
Chelsea vs. Everton preview
The Blues are riding high after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup
-
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad preview
Barca is hoping to bounce back from a loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico last week
-
Arsenal vs. West Ham preview
The Gunners and Hammers are both coming off victories
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
USWNT beats England in SheBelieves Cup
The red, white and blue won this World Cup semifinal rematch
-
FA Cup quarterfinal draw results
Chelsea will face Leicester City after knocking off Liverpool
-
Chelsea knocks Liverpool out of FA Cup
Liverpool has now gone back-to-back games without scoring
-
Real Madrid beats Barcelona in El Clasico
Two unexpected heroes help Real Madrid regain sole possession of first place in La Liga standings