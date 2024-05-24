English Premier League champion Manchester City aim for their second straight title in this competition when they face Manchester United in the 2023-24 FA Cup final on Saturday. This showdown is a rematch of last year's championship game, in which Manchester City posted a 2-1 victory for their seventh FA Cup title. The Citizens, who recently captured their fourth consecutive EPL crown, are looking to win this competition for the third time in six years. Manchester United are seeking their 13th overall FA Cup championship and first since 2016.

Kickoff at Wembley Stadium in London is set for 10 a.m. ET. The Citizens are -320 favorites (risk $320 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester City vs. Manchester United odds, while the Red Devils are +750 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +450 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Man City are -600. to lift the trophy, while Manchester United are +375. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Green has broken down Man City vs. Man United from every angle and revealed his picks and FA Cup predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man United vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Manchester United 90-minute money line: Citizens -320, Red Devils +750, Draw +440

Manchester City vs. Manchester United over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Manchester United spread: Citizens -1.5 (-120)

MC: The Citizens have won 11 consecutive FA Cup matches

MU: The Red Devils have lost six of their last seven meetings with Man City across all competitions

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens are riding a 35-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and have won seven consecutive matches since battling Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals before losing on penalties. Manchester City have recorded 29 victories and six draws since dropping a 1-0 decision to Aston Villa in Premier League play on Dec. 6. The Citizens swept the 2023-24 EPL season series with Manchester United, posting a 3-0 victory on the road and a 3-1 win at home.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Phil Foden scored three goals apiece against the Red Devils, with the former recording a brace in the first matchup and the latter doing the same in the second meeting. The 23-year-old Haaland is tied for third in this competition with five tallies, all of which he netted in a 6-2 triumph over Luton Town in the fifth round. Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has converted three times during FA Cup play and scored the lone goal in Man City's 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the semifinals.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have reached the FA Cup final for a record 22nd time, passing Arsenal for the all-time lead. Manchester United have been involved in tight battles in the competition of late, defeating both Nottingham Forest and Liverpool by one goal before needing penalty kicks to emerge victorious against Coventry City in the semifinals. Captain Bruno Fernandes recorded one of Man United's goals in the match and also converted his penalty-kick attempt.

The 29-year-old Fernandes leads the Red Devils with three goals in this competition, while fellow midfielder Scott McTominay has scored in each of the club's last two FA Cup contests. Fernandes netted Man United's lone tally against the Citizens in last year's final. Forward Marcus Rashford recorded the Red Devils' only goal in their two EPL meetings with Man City this season and has converted a total of six times against the Citizens across all competitions during his career.

Green has broken down Saturday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

