The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Fulham

Current Records: Manchester City 23-4-4, Fulham 13-6-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: USA Network

What to Know

Fulham are 0-5 against Manchester City since September of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Fulham will be playing at home against Manchester City at 9:00 a.m. ET. While the odds are definitely not in Fulham's favor, at least they'll be on their home pitch in front of their own fans.

Fulham failed to score on Tuesday, which tends to happen when you don't put any shots on the goal. They fell just short of Aston Villa by a score of 1-0.

Meanwhile, Manchester City must be getting used to good results now that the team has seven straight victories. They blew past Arsenal 4-1. For those of you keeping count, this is Manchester City's tenth stomp this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Manchester City put plenty of pressure on the goal with nine shots on goal. They are undefeated (11-1-0) when they work the goalie so hard.

While Fulham is hoping for a better result this time, Manchester City is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check CBS Sports after the match to see if Fulham succeed or if Manchester City can keep it going.

Odds

Manchester City are a huge favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -423 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

