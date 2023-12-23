The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Arsenal @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Arsenal 12-3-2, Liverpool 11-5-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: NBC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Liverpool is on a seven-game streak of home wins, while Arsenal is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Liverpool will be home for the holidays to greet Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield.
Liverpool has not lost an EPL match since September 30th, a trend which continued in their latest game on Sunday. Liverpool and Man United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Brighton on Sunday. They came out on top against Brighton by a score of 2-0. The last goal Arsenal scored came from Kai Havertz in minute 87.
Liverpool's record now sits at 11-5-1. As for Arsenal, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3-2 record this season.
Odds
Liverpool is a slight favorite against Arsenal, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +137 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Liverpool has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arsenal.
- Apr 09, 2023 - Arsenal 2 vs. Liverpool 2
- Oct 09, 2022 - Arsenal 3 vs. Liverpool 2
- Mar 16, 2022 - Liverpool 2 vs. Arsenal 0
- Nov 20, 2021 - Liverpool 4 vs. Arsenal 0
- Apr 03, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Sep 28, 2020 - Liverpool 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Jul 15, 2020 - Arsenal 2 vs. Liverpool 1
- Aug 24, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Dec 29, 2018 - Liverpool 5 vs. Arsenal 1
- Nov 03, 2018 - Liverpool 1 vs. Arsenal 1