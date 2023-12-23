The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Liverpool

Current Records: Arsenal 12-3-2, Liverpool 11-5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: NBC

What to Know

Liverpool is on a seven-game streak of home wins, while Arsenal is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Liverpool will be home for the holidays to greet Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield.

Liverpool has not lost an EPL match since September 30th, a trend which continued in their latest game on Sunday. Liverpool and Man United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Brighton on Sunday. They came out on top against Brighton by a score of 2-0. The last goal Arsenal scored came from Kai Havertz in minute 87.

Liverpool's record now sits at 11-5-1. As for Arsenal, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3-2 record this season.

Odds

Liverpool is a slight favorite against Arsenal, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +137 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arsenal.