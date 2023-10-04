The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Barcelona @ Porto

Current Records: Barcelona 1-0-0, Porto 1-0-0

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Do Dragao

Estadio Do Dragao Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Barcelona will face off against Porto in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 4th at Estadio Do Dragao. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous tournament matches.

Barcelona and Royal Antwerp combined for ten shots on goal back in September, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Barcelona didn't even let Royal Antwerp onto the board and left with a 5-0 victory. It was an even better day for Joao Felix as he scored two goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Porto took on Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of the Group Stage back in September, and they were more than happy with the result. Porto took their match against Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1. Porto also had a player score two goals, as Galeno booted in two all by himself.

The wins bumped both teams records up to 1-0-0.

Now that the field's been narrowed down to 32 teams, the Champions League is starting to heat up. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Barcelona is a solid favorite against Porto, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -116 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Wednesday's Champions League TV Schedule