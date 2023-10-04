The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Barcelona @ Porto
- Current Records: Barcelona 1-0-0, Porto 1-0-0
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadio Do Dragao
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Barcelona will face off against Porto in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 4th at Estadio Do Dragao. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous tournament matches.
Barcelona and Royal Antwerp combined for ten shots on goal back in September, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Barcelona didn't even let Royal Antwerp onto the board and left with a 5-0 victory. It was an even better day for Joao Felix as he scored two goals for his team.
Meanwhile, Porto took on Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of the Group Stage back in September, and they were more than happy with the result. Porto took their match against Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1. Porto also had a player score two goals, as Galeno booted in two all by himself.
The wins bumped both teams records up to 1-0-0.
Now that the field's been narrowed down to 32 teams, the Champions League is starting to heat up. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Barcelona is a solid favorite against Porto, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -116 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Wednesday's Champions League TV Schedule
|Wednesday, Oct. 4
|Time
|How to watch
Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Paramount+
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Porto vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Celtic vs. Lazio
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Kickin' It
7 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network